This story has been updated.
Fauquier Health has identified three employees who have tested positive for COVID-19. Health system spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that all three worked at the hospital. She elaborated, "One employee is a care provider, but was not in direct patient care when they began exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. The remaining two employees are not care providers and were not in direct contact with any patients."
Cubbage said that the three employees are following the guidance provided by the Virginia Department of Health, including self isolation.
She explained, "Immediately upon receiving notification that these employees received a positive test result, Fauquier Health worked closely with the Virginia Department of Health to notify and test all staff members who came into contact with these individuals. All of these COVID-19 tests have returned negative results."
She added that "Operations and staffing have not been impacted at this time. We maintain confidentiality in all employee and patient matters, so we are not able to release specifics about the individuals."
She explained infectious disease protocols, "With any infectious disease, staff members who are potentially exposed are notified and screened in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines and in partnership with VDH. Based on these screenings, staff will be advised on next steps, which may include self-monitoring for symptoms, masking or self-isolating at home. If testing is indicated, it is done in accordance with VDH and CDC guidelines."
Cubbage said, "While our hospital feels confident and prepared to respond to this virus, our community does need to do their part to prevent community spread of COVID-19. We implore the public to follow Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order and guidance from the VDH to stay at home, limit travel unless absolutely necessary and practice social distancing at all times."
On April 2, the hospital moved to a zero-visitor policy. All staff, patients and visitors coming into the hospital are screened and are required to be masked before entry.
Cubbage said, "We have been using our emergency operations plan for weeks now. All protocols put into place have been followed in accordance with VDH and CDC guidelines."
Cubbage expressed concern for the employees who tested positive, "Our thoughts go out to our employees for a speedy recovery, and to their families," she said.
