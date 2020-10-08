Three of six defendants in the shooting death of Fabian Sosa pled guilty in Fauquier County Circuit Court Thursday morning to charges of 1st degree murder and conspiring to commit robbery.
The homicide took place on Jan. 8 at a Jackson Street apartment complex in Warrenton. Two other men were found suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds after police were summoned to the apartment complex by neighbors who reported yelling and gunshots at 4 a.m.
Alexander Golden, 19, of Detroit; Emily Michele Race, 20, of Warrenton; and Jaden Staples, 19, of Woodstock each entered into a plea agreement Oct. 8. By pleading guilty to the two charges, the commonwealth’s attorney agreed not to prosecute Golden for two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of robbery of a residence with a firearm and one count of attempted robbery with a firearm. Staples will avoid prosecution on two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of robbery of a residence with a firearm and one count of attempted robbery with a firearm.
Sentencing for Golden will take place on Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. His attorney, Marc Williams, said he was going to arrange for a psychological evaluation of his client before sentencing.
Race will appear in Fauquier Circuit Court for sentencing on Feb. 2 at 1 p.m.
The sentencing hearing for Staples will take place Feb. 16 at 10 p.m.
Sentencing guidelines for the murder charge require 20 years to life in prison; the conspiracy to commit robbery charge guidelines indicate a sentence of one to 10 years in prison, or up to 12 months in prison and/or a $2,500 fine, depending on the judge’s discretion.
The other defendant charged with 1st degree murder, Antonio Ogburn, of Detroit, Michigan, appears on the court docket this afternoon for a "status hearing." Robert Bryan, attorney for Staples, said he believed that Ogburn was still deciding whether to enter into a plea agreement. In addition to the 1st degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges, Ogburn was also indicted in July on two counts of robbery of a residence with a firearm, four counts of aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
There were also two defendants who were charged with being connected to the crime after the fact. Terrell Tucker, of Woodstock, is charged as an accessory after a homicide; he is scheduled to appear in General District court Dec. 9 for a preliminary hearing.
Makoya Denham, of Oak Park, Michigan, was charged as an accessory after a homicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.