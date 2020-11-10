A federal indictment was unsealed today in the Eastern District of Virginia, charging three MS-13 gang members for their roles in multiple violent crimes, including a 2017 murder in Charlottesville and two attempted murders in Prince William County in 2019. One of the three men is from Warrenton, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
According to allegations in the indictment, Andy Tovar, 31, of White Post, was the “First Word” (leader) of the Guanacos Lil Cycos Salvatruchas clique of MS-13; Roberto Cruz Moreño, 20, of Woodbridge, was a “pasa de homeboy” (soldier) in the GLCS clique, and Kevin Perez Sandoval, 22, of Warrenton, was an “observacion” (associate) in the GLCS clique.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in July 2017 Tovar allegedly authorized members and associates of the GLCS clique to travel from Prince William County to Charlottesville to kill an individual that the GLCS clique believed was a rival gang member.
At Tovar’s direction, on or about July 3, 2017, four members of the GLCS clique allegedly stabbed Victim 1 more than 140 times, using knives and a machete, before they dumped his body in a river, burned his car and fled back to Prince William County, said the press release.
In March 2019, Cruz Moreño allegedly picked up three other members or associates of GLCS and Victim 2 and drove them to an isolated wooded area in Bristow, where one associate of GLCS shot Victim 2 multiple times and another associate of GLCS stabbed Victim 2. It is alleged that members and associates of GLCS believed Victim 2 was disrespecting MS-13. Following the attempted murder, Cruz Moreno fled the scene with the three other GLCS participants and drove them to his residence, according to the press release.
In April 2019, local law enforcement officers in Fairfax County allegedly found Cruz Moreño, an undocumented immigrant, in possession of the same firearm used to shoot Victim 2; he also had several grams of packaged cocaine in his vehicle with three other associates of GLCS, reported the press release. Cruz Moreno obtained the cocaine from Tovar and had been selling the cocaine on behalf of the clique earlier that day, it is alleged.
The press release continues that in August 2019, members and associates of GLCS identified Victim 3 as a rival gang member living in GLCS-controlled territory and Tovar allegedly authorized members and associates of GLCS to kill Victim 3.
On Aug. 12, 2019, Perez Sandoval and two members or associates of GLCS observed Victim 3 at a laundromat in Manassas and sought Tovar’s permission to kill Victim 3 at that location, said the press release. After Tovar allegedly granted permission to conduct the killing, Perez Sandoval drove the two members or associates of MS-13 to retrieve a firearm and back to the laundromat area where Victim 3 was shot. Perez Sandoval then drove them from the scene of the shooting, the press release said.
Tovar, Cruz Moreno, and Perez Sandoval each face a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years and a maximum penalty of life in prison. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties, said the press release. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, the release said.
Michael P. Kochis, Chief of Warrenton Police and Robert P. Mosier, Fauquier County Sheriff, were among the law enforcement personnel involved in announcing the indictment.
