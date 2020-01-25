Liberty High School students parents, students, faculty and staff should expect to see an increased law enforcement presence at the school on Monday, Jan. 27 as an investigation into a threat at the school continues. Lt. Chad Brubaker of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said, "We do not believe the threat to be credible, but we operating out of an abundance of caution to keep the students, faculty and staff safe."
On Friday afternoon, Jan. 24, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and Liberty High School administration were made aware of a threat directed at the school, an FCSO spokesman said in a press release. A threatening message was written on the wall of a restroom inside the school. The School Resource Officer, in coordination with the school administration, immediately responded to the report.
Lt. Chad Brubaker of FCSO said the custodial staff was interviewed and video was reviewed. The investigation is continuing.
