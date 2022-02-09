Since the beginning of the school year, students at Claude Thompson Elementary in Rectortown have received daily Spanish-language lessons as part of a bilingual initiative created in partnership with the school system’s English as a Second Language program. With songs, inventive word games and activities, program leaders hope to expand students’ language skills in an engaging way.
“It’s more of exposing students to something at this point,” said Saralyn Aylor, ESL supervisor for Fauquier County Public Schools. “I truly believe that, at the end of the school year, you will see that students have made progress in their reading, writing and math. But will also have added this additional skill that they’re beginning to develop. It’s exciting to me to watch that happen.”
The Thompson Bilingual Initiative has been in the works since early 2020, Aylor said, when school administrators came to her with the idea for a Spanish-language initiative. “It has always bugged me that, globally, we’re one of the few countries that don’t offer a second language in elementary school,” Marypat Warter, the school’s principal, said of her decision to pursue the program. “I think this year especially, we wanted something different to look forward to. … It’s been fun, and the kids enjoy it.”
Each morning at Thompson, kindergarten, first and second-grade students are given 20-minute lessons by the school’s team of Spanish-speaking instructors. Third, fourth and fifth graders use Duolingo, a free language-learning app, during the school day for their Spanish instruction.
Without funding for additional Spanish-speaking staff, the school wasn’t able to implement a full bilingual program for all grades, said Warter, “so we looked at our current staff and came up with what we thought was a great start. And it has been.”
Irma Carino, who has taught at Thompson for 13 years, heads the bilingual program and supervises a team of three instructional assistants. The lessons, she said, follow a curriculum for each grade level and combine reading, writing and speaking skills. Games, colorful pictures and songs—for seasons, days of the week and months of the year—feature heavily. Lessons also include students reciting the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish.
“I’ve seen great progress” in the students, said Carino, in their pronunciation and confidence speaking Spanish. Students now greet her with “Hola” in the hallways, she said, and some students now mix English and Spanish words in their conversations. “They’re growing a lot,” added Maria Lopez, one of the bilingual instructors. “They’re like sponges.”
Stephanie Fischer, a first-grade teacher at Thompson, said that parents have told her at parent-teacher conferences how much their kids enjoy learning Spanish and are always singing the songs they learn at home.
For the students, the benefits of becoming bilingual “are just amazing,” said Aylor. “It increases their critical thinking skills, helps them develop cognitively and increases self-esteem.” Being able to speak another language also increases future job opportunities, as “a lot of employers are looking for bilingual individuals,” Aylor said.
Additionally, the bilingual program has helped “strengthen the Spanish language of our Hispanic students,” said Warter. “Even though they can understand it and speak it, they can’t always read it, so they’re also learning.”
Bilingual education “opens doors and broadens horizons,” said Nancy Zevillanos, head of Thompson’s ESL program. “When you’re exposed to other cultures, you become open-minded. ... It would be a dream come true if this school became bilingual.”
Some of the program’s instructors, however, are paid through CARES Act funding that ends after this year, said Warter, and administrators are searching for ways to keep enough staff for a sustainable program. Warter said she has started to look at outside grants as another source of funding.
“I’m going to work hard to make sure we can sustain what we started. I truly believe in it,” said Warter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.