Frisbee golf lovers in Culpeper and Fauquier counties have it pretty good.
There’s an 18-hole course at Spilman Park in Jeffersonton and another 18-hole course at Rockwater Park in the town of Culpeper.
Fauquier County also has a 9-hole course in Remington, which is getting an upgrade.
Visible off Route 29 behind the Moo Thru ice cream shop, Fauquier County’s only course is installing new tee boxes as the county works to expand the sport’s profile.
Made of stone and an artificial surface, the new tee boxes should be operational by Memorial Day weekend. They include a 12-foot space to stand on and two locations to throw from.
The move may be just the beginning of plans to enhance disc golf in Fauquier, which currently trails Culpeper in course development.
“We’re hoping to make this more of a Fauquier County sport,” said Gary Rzepecki, director of Fauquier County’s Department of Parks and Recreation. “Most people that play our course are not residents of Fauquier County,” he said.
Besides tee boxes, Rzepecki says there’s talk of clearing brambles and tall grass to improve a tight course that has been criticized for its scruffiness. Right now, an out-of-bounds toss is a potential adventure, with beginner players finding it easy to send discs into some gnarly stuff. “We need to cut in farther and limb the trees to improve play,” he said.
As the sport grows, the course could be expanded to 18 holes. Rzepecki said there’s talk of building a new disc course at Vint Hill and offering classes and clinics. He mentioned Chris Butler of Fauquier’s Board of Supervisors as a proponent of enhancing the Remington course.
Culpeper’s well-maintained Spilman Park course is more popular because it’s 18 holes and challenging as it winds through elevated woodlands.
But Fauquier’s course, officially known as Disc Golf at Southern Sports Complex (DGSSC), is also seeing an uptick in traffic. Built in 2018, the course had 2,418 visitors in 2019. In 2020, the course had 2,213 visitors just through March alone.
“Attendance is up this year most likely from a warmer winter and people getting out and exercising due to the stay-at-home orders,” Rzepecki said of the facility at 11398 Kings Hill Road.
Recent rain has slowed the tee box project, but Rzepecki said the structures are built and ready to install. At 12 feet, they allow two different spots from which to launch discs, similar to the tee boxes at regular golf courses. That can even the playing field for kids and those just getting started with the game.
“It’s the same concept as in golf, where the ladies tee box is closer. The ones we have are for advanced players. With two tee boxes, novices can pick up skills,” he said. “The idea is to provide a shorter distance to the hole so people new to the sport can learn the game and develop skills.”
