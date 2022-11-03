Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears (R) headlined a rally Thursday in Warrenton’s Eva Walker Park for Hung Cao, the Republican candidate for the 10th Congressional District.
The rally drew several hundred enthusiastic supporters who clapped and shouted from where they stood — mainly on the park’s basketball court and the small hill behind it — as the speakers discussed parents’ rights, the economy and the need to encourage friends and neighbors to vote before or during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election.
Cao is running against incumbent U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D). The Washington Post has called the race one of the most contentious in Virginia.
“They’re turning our own children against us,” Earle-Sears said. “That’s right, and our children are going to need therapy because they’re confused,” she said. “It’s confusion; it’s chaos, but you know who’s going to change all that? Hung Cao — that’s who’s going to do it,” she said.
A small contingent of the Prince William and Fauquier chapters of Moms for Liberty were front and center at the rally with a large banner. The Fauquier chapter sought to ban 17 books from Fauquier school libraries, but the group has since withdrawn its request as the school board works to address parents’ concerns.
“We need someone who has served his country and served his country well — who has once raised his hand to serve to protect and defend and is willing to do it again,” Earle-Sears said.
“They’re scared because we know the truth,” Cao, a Vietnamese refugee who retired from the Navy as a captain, said. “They’ll ask us all sorts of garbage on the television, but they know what the polls say — most Americans are worried about the economy and inflation. We’re worried about our kids’ futures.”
Detractors said Virginia would not elect a Republican governor, and that proved false, Youngkin told the crowd. “They’ve forgotten that this is Virginia,” he said. “I mean we’re the ones who actually breathe life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness into this nation and it’s happening again. Why? because we are on the correct side and the right side of all the issues,” Youngkin said to applause.
Learn more about voting in the 2022 election here.
(1) comment
It's shocking that people buy into the trash coming out of the speakers of this 'rally'. 'They're turning our kids agains't us.' What does that mean? It's a typical Republican ploy; state something so inflammatory, with no reasonable evidence, to stoke anger and resentment.
Questions: Who is they? Are they talking about teachers, educators? If they are, then it's slander... plain and simple...
Problem is... the 'republican' base will just listen, and cheer this absurdity on....
It's absurd.
