Although many Fauquier County students are happy to be back to in-person learning in the classroom, some are choosing remote learning; Fauquier County Public Schools’ Virtual Academy, which debuted last fall, gives them the option. Students interested in The Virtual Academy must apply and be interviewed before being accepted.
The application window for the 2022-2023 school year is open now and will remain available until May 1. The student application is on the FCPS1.org website; student and parent interviews will be scheduled in May. The Virtual Academy website has more information at bit.ly/FCPS1Virtual.
In a press release about The Virtual Academy, school spokeswoman Tara Helkowski wrote, “FCPS Superintendent David Jeck advocates for giving each student what they need in order to succeed. ‘If we truly believe that kids learn differently, then we need to continue to provide opportunities tailored to meet their needs. The Virtual Academy is a great example,’ Jeck said.”
The FCPS Virtual Academy serves as “another personalized learning path to provide an engaging, student-centered alternative learning experience where traditional barriers of time, place and availability are removed,” the release explained.
This year, the 175 students enrolled in The Virtual Academy learned from a cadre of nine full-time and 12 part-time teachers. With a mix of synchronous and asynchronous learning throughout the school day, students accessed their instruction through Canvas and Google Meet.
Virtual Academy coordinator Mike Snell, previously a third- and fifth-grade teacher at Grace Miller Elementary School, began his new role on July 6, 2021, just over a month before opening day. The framework for the academy had already been established, but Snell had to assemble a team of high-caliber teachers and find students who were the “right fit” for virtual learning.
Students weren’t the only ones to prefer a virtual environment. When teachers were forced to move instruction online in 2020, some teachers thrived and found ways to continue to build relationships with students and make learning meaningful. Snell and teachers point out that Virtual Academy educators intentionally engage and connect to students, said Helkowski’s press release.
In the communication, Mark Frazier, a teacher at FCPS Virtual Academy, explained how he connects with his students. “The really cool part of virtual teaching is we get to connect with students in completely new ways we never imagined.” He gets to know their pets’ names, sees siblings he taught in prior years, or meets extended family members. He forms an even more personal connection than he would have had in the traditional classroom.
Teacher Brittany Del Rocco said in the release, “I try to bring up things I know they are into or that I know they are doing. For example, I knew I had a few students celebrating Lunar New Year last month, so I asked them to share about the ways they are celebrating, if their families were making any particular foods, etc.”
Del Rocco engages students virtually by using VR 360 videos in her geography class. Students have explored Cichen Itza, taken a boat ride down the Amazon River and enjoyed views from the Alps in virtual reality.
Teacher Steve Bucher said he believes virtual learning actually enhances engagement for many students, especially those who find the traditional brick and mortar school environment to be intimidating and/or distracting.
“Being able to monitor student online work in real time permits more expansive opportunities for individual instruction and personalized tutoring,” said Bucher. “Enhanced engagement for students creates a learning environment that is inherently more meaningful. This enables the traditional classroom experience to become something much more akin to seminar. “
Teacher Sandra Albertson said, “When presenting new material, I present math problems and work them out while asking individual students what I am doing and how do I do it. Work is completed during our class time so that they can talk with each other, help each other and confirm with each other that they understand the material. I am there to guide and coach them to understand math their way.”
The release also provided a parent’s perspective. Michelle Brady’s three children were enrolled in Fauquier County’s Virtual Academy for the 2021-2022 school year. “My son has despised math for a long time and has a lot of anxiety when it comes to school. Mr. Hanzivasilis went out of his way to make sure that my son received the time and attention he needed,” Brady said. “He even scheduled multiple meetings with my son and me to go over lessons my son found confusing, as well as teaching me concepts so I could help at home.”
Brady reported that her son is now excelling in math.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.