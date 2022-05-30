Score across the board.
That was the recipe for victory Fauquier track coach Quentin Jones emphasized when discussing his girls squad’s prospects for the Northwestern District championship meet May 18 at Falcon Field.
He felt Fauquier needed a broad approach to help nullify James Wood.
Competing at their home venue, the Falcon girls scored at least five points in each of the 17 events to cruise to the 2022 title. Fauquier finished with 174 points to James Wood’s 139. Handley (87), Sherando (76), Millbrook (53), Kettle Run (50) and Liberty (50) rounded out the field.
Fauquier’s girls most productive events were 20 points in the discus, adding 16 in the long jump to go with 15 for the 800- and 100-meter hurdles.
Fauquier finished with a 68-39 advantage in field events over the Colonels to go with a slim 106-100 edge on the track.
As expected, Handley was the boys winner with 176 points, followed by James Wood (119.33) and third-place Fauquier (115). Next were Sherando (95.67), Millbrook (76), Liberty (54) and Kettle Run (10).
The Falcons’ versatility and depth produced four gold medals, three silver and four bronze for 88 points. Fauquier athletes who placed fourth through eighth accounted for 86 points, a greater total than the bottom four squads scored and just one less point than third-place Handley.
Fauquier's boys also presented a wide-ranging effort by scoring in 15 of their 17 events.
Jones expected the girls to fight for a possible trophy, but said the Falcon boys exceeded the pre-meet projections.
"Everyone stepped up big time. I'm totally proud of everyone who competed,” said Jones, adding, "The girls really responded to the challenge.”
Sophomore Cassie Scott was a dominant double gold medalist for the champions, winning the 1,600 meters by more than 11 seconds in five minutes, 3.03 seconds and rolling to the 3,200 in 11:15.81 to win by more than 41 seconds.
Kiki Wine won the 800 in 2:27.67, while Evie Goetz leaped 15 feet, 10 inches to capture the long jump.
Fauquier’s boys lone championship came in the pole vault when Dylan Dammer cleared 11 feet in the pole vault.
Liberty and Kettle Run athletes combined to win another four gold medals.
Eagle junior Isabelle Cavins captured the 100-meter dash in a school record 11.47. She also combined with Janet Adu Gyamfi, Natalie Taylor and Maya Turner to capture the 1,600 relay in a school record 4:18.91.
Liberty’s Cole Hoffman, Aian Neidich, Jacobs Phelps and Peter Rummel won the boys 1,600 relay in 3:34.82.
Falcon girl silver medalists included Stephanie Clark (discus, 118-10) and the 3,200 relay crew of Natalie Halbrook, Natalie Phillips, Wine and Abby Gray in 11:29.34.
Wine, Katey Bern, Ashleigh Prudham and Julia Crowther combined for second on the 1,600 relay in 4:21.91.
Placing third were Prudham (100 hurdles/300 hurdles) and Goetz (triple jump).
Runners-up for Fauquier’s boys were John Bynaker (200, 23.23), Maurice Chienku (triple jump, 38-4), Wyatt Shaw (high jump, 5-8), Josh Burke (pole vault, 9-6) and the 400 relay of Aaron Lewis, Justin Graves, Bynaker and Mason Hamilton (44.21).
For Liberty, Turner was the 400 runner-up at 1:00.97, while Ryan Wilso claimed the second spot in the long jump at 19-8.5. Cavins and Gyamfi joined Amara Collins and Alana Bradford for the 400 relay silver medal in 51.93 seconds.
Kettle Run had a pair of runners-up in Ashley Nickerson and Hannah Carlson. Nickerson cleared 10-6 in the pole vault, while Carlson hada throw of 31-10 in the shot put.
The top eight individual finishers and the top four relay crews earned spots in this Wednesday's Region 4C championships at Lightridge Highin Loudoun County.
