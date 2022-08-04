The Valley Chorale has announced the appointment of Drew A. Young as the artistic director and conductor for its 2022-23 season.
Young holds a bachelor of music degree in voice performance and conducting from Rollins College and is currently serving as the assistant director of music at Trinity Episcopal Church in Upperville. He is also associate director of Shenandoah Voices, a Shenandoah Conservatory choral ensemble, and a graduate student at Shenandoah Conservatory, pursuing his master of music degree in choral conducting.
Young said, “Over the years and through several permutations, this organization has been a cherished part of the northern Shenandoah Valley community for more than five decades. I’m honored to continue its legacy while bringing new ideas and further expanding our reach to audiences across the region.”
David Freese, president of The Valley Chorale’s board of directors, remarked, “Our decision to bring Drew on board was enthusiastically unanimous. His credentials as a musician and conductor are superb, and the energy he brings is absolutely infectious.”
The Valley Chorale, originally known as the Front Royal Oratorio Society, was established in 1962. Singers – some of whom live in Fauquier County -- are selected by audition.
