Every major horse trials and three-day event has been canceled since March. Because of the lack of qualifying competitions for upper level horses and riders, a local event is in the spotlight.
The Great Meadow International, Aug. 20 to 23 near The Plains, attracted nearly 250 of the sport’s top-rated horse-and-rider pairs. Seventy-five are entered in the elite CCI4*-short format division, 49 in the CCI3*-short format, 12 in the new CCI3*-long format, 58 in the CCI2*-short format and 41 in two preliminary divisions.
GMI officials navigated the tricky Phase 3 requirements for spectators to design socially distanced terrace boxes for widely spaced tailgate spaces with a view of the main Fleming Farm arena – to watch dressage and show jumping. Boxholders can also see several cross-country jumps.
There is no general admission this year, explained GMI official Kira Topeka. Organizers and horsemen are playing strictly by the ever-changing rules – temperature checks, masks at all times for everyone other than mounted riders, staying in marked spaces, no vendors’ row shopping.
The event will be live-streamed on Horse and Country TV Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with live coverage and on-demand on the subscription channel. The cost is $9.99 per month, with thousands of hours of on-demand video archives of the world’s top international events, clinics, educational materials and more available to make the most of buying a one-month trial subscription to watch GMI.
Expert livestream commentary will be provided by Olympic medalist Karen O’Connor, who lives just a few miles from Great Meadow, and upper level rider Sinead Halpin.
Among top-rated entries are five-time Olympian Phillip Dutton, 2018 GMI winner Will Coleman, Virginia-based Olympians Hannah Sue Burnett and Lynn Symansky.
“This year has been challenging for everyone, and we’re excited to be able to offer a new three-star long format division to provide an opportunity to earn qualifications for the fall season,” said Olympic champion and event co-chair David O’Connor. David and Karen O’Connor are the only married couple in history to win two Olympic team medals.
“We’re grateful to the team at Great Meadow for stepping up to add (the long format) to their existing competition,” echoed U.S. Equestrian Federation eventing director Jenni Autry. “Following cancellations due to COVID-19, this will be the first CCI3*-L that runs in North America in 2020.
“From a high-performance standpoint, it is critical for our younger, up-and-coming horses to have the opportunity to gain qualifications at the level.”
The long format includes roads and tracks and steeplechase phases prior to the cross-country jumping test on day two of competition. The short format, adopted over the last 20 years for all elite event levels, has only cross-country. The short format requires less land, proponents explain, but detractors argue that removing the speed and endurance portion of what’s considered the classic test of an equine athlete – and his or her human partner, devolved the modern three-day event into an entirely new sport.
Established in 2015, the Great Meadow International is sponsored by the Mars candy company.
Complete entry information and livestream log in is at greatmeadowinternational.com.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Horse briefs
Survey for field sports fans
Area riders, horse owners and field sports fans are invited to participate in a National Sporting Library and Museum survey researching how the horse sports community is adapting to life in the time of coronavirus.
Find the survey link at nationalsporting.org.
The Middleburg facility hosts an exhibit – “Steeplechase in art” – starting Sept. 9.
History ride Aug. 22
The Piedmont Heritage Area Association hosts a Civil War history ride this Saturday, Aug. 22, from historic Welbourne just west of Middleburg. Participants on the guided trail ride will hear about the history of the pre-war mansion, conflicts along Goose Creek, and hear the story of the flight across the still-standing stone bridge by U.S. 50.
Sign up at piedmontheritage.org.
Up to the challenge?
The Shenandoah Downs fall harness meet Sept. 18 to Oct. 17 is offering a unique opportunity for race fans that want to be part of the action. The pari-mutuel series will run without fans, making the announcer’s job even more important since it will be streamed live online and on simulcast sites.
Prospective sports announcers are invited to apply for 10 openings to be race-day race-caller.
There's no paycheck and no perks, explains Virginia Racing’s Darrell Wood, but it is a great opportunity for those looking for a sports career. Email drrllwd@hotmail.com for details.
Carriage tours in August
The Winmill Carriage Museum at Morven Park in Leesburg is open to visitors on Saturdays through August.
The museum features a unique collection of horse-drawn vehicles from the collection of former Fauquier equestrienne Viola Winmill. There are 40 antique coaches, carriages, sleds and carts. Of particular interest are the miniature road coach designed for General Tom Thumb of the Barnum and Bailey Circus and the elegant calèche loaned for use by Grace Kelly in the movie “The Swan.”
Purchase tickets in advance at morvenpark.org.
