The Plains Volunteer Fire Company raises $769,000 for new pumper-tanker

Since February of last year, volunteers and career firefighters at The Plains Volunteer Fire Company have been able to utilize a brand-new pumper-tanker (a fire truck that both carries and pumps water) when they respond to calls. It’s all thanks to $769,000 in private donations from area residents.
The station in The Plains covers about 60 square miles, mostly rural parts of northern Fauquier County where the nearest fire hydrant can be miles away. The 2500-gallon capacity of the new pumper-tanker means firefighters have more capacity for fighting fires in remote areas, said Billy Boylan, the station’s chief.
Boylan worked closely with the Wisconsin company, Pierce Manufacturing, over the course of about a year as the truck was being built. There are no “off-the-rack” fire trucks, and Boylan was able make sure the tanker was built to meet the needs of the local station. In The Plains’ case, more seating capacity was one of the top priorities, for instance.
“The new tanker allows us to be more efficient by bringing more water and more firefighters on a single unit,” Boylan said. The old tanker has seating for only two firefighters. “It’s easier to get this out-staffed than with two separate trucks,” he explained.
Funds for the purchase were raised from the community over the course of about a year. Major donations came from: Jacqueline Mars, Lisa and Zohar Ben Dov, Milton Sender, The Jenco Foundation, Luciana and Robert Duvall, Andrea Currier and the heirs of Richard Ohrstrom. Their contributions are recognized on a plaque fixed to the side of the tanker.
“We are thankful to the donors and entire community for their support. Everyone involved should be proud of what they managed to accomplish together,” said Boylan.
