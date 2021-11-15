The Plains man dies in Va. 55 traffic crash Friday

A 40-year-old man was killed Friday in a single-vehicle traffic crash on Va. Route 55, according to a Virginia State Police press release. The crash occurred at 1:55 p.m. near the intersection with O'Bannon Road.
John V. Barr, of The Plains, was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee west when he "failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with a tree," the press release said. The vehicle caught fire after the collusion.
Barr, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. An investigation was ongoing as of Monday, according to the state police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.