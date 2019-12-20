Town council members in The Plains will take a month to consider whether to make an interim appointment to fill the council seat left by the death of David Roos, or leave the seat unfilled until the election next May.
Roos died on Nov. 23. His widow, Lisa Richards, attended Monday’s council meeting. Council observed a moment of silence in his memory.
Mayor Blakeney Gallagher said holding a special election is an option but would be costly. Discussion focused on possible interim replacements. Noah Portugal, a member of the town’s planning commission, and residents Enid Adams and John Hearty have expressed interest in the interim appointment.
Gallagher spoke in favor of appointing Portugal. Appointing him would be in keeping with the past practice of choosing someone from the planning commission to fill a council vacancy, Gallagher said. Council member Chris Malone said he liked the idea of following that tradition.
But Gallagher said council should think about it for 30 days before making a decision at the January regular meeting.
Gallagher also announced that he won’t be seeking another term as mayor.
The mayor and council members serve four-year terms.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com.
