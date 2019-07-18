The owners of apartments behind the Peyton’s Place store on Main Street in The Plains have 30 days to file quarterly reports on lodging tax not paid to the town. They must pay that tax by October.
Town council on Monday put off a vote on revoking a special use permit allowing the three apartments until its October meeting.
Kenneth Sherman and Peyton Slade Mosko are the owners of the property at 6484 Main St.
Mayor Blakeney Gallagher said Monday that progress had been made on resolving the matter. The owners prepared a site plan that was approved by the town’s planning commission, obtained approval of a certificate of appropriateness from the town’s architectural review board and acquired zoning and building permits.
Those conditions were set in 2017 when the town issued the special use permit. When they were not met, the town’s zoning administrator last November issued an order that the owners cease renting the space. The owners appealed that order but since have withdrawn the appeal, Gallagher said.
The owners still need an inspection of the premises and an occupancy permit in order to resolve the matter. The town also wants all unpaid lodging taxes to be paid by the time of the October meeting.
The town imposed a 2 percent lodging tax and a 2 percent meals tax two years ago.
Town Zoning Administrator Steve Gyurisin said it isn’t known how much in unpaid tax is owed.
He said it is up to the restaurant owners and lodging providers to file an application to operate and to pay tax; compliance has been good.
“The town is fairly small. We’ve been working with the restaurant owners and the Airbnb people. I don’t think communication is a problem. They’ve been filling out the forms,” Gyurisin said.
The Peyton’s Place apartments are rented out both long term and short term. The lodging tax doesn’t apply to longer term rentals.
