Established in 1942, Vint Hill Farms Station in Fauquier County was a crucial center for U.S. Army’s signals intelligence during the war. Resting on what was essentially a natural underground antenna, VHFS was also close to the Army’s nerve center in Washington, D.C.
Yet it was the men and women of VHFS that made this former dairy farm in rural Virginia into one of the Army’s most important sites of intelligence activity. These soldiers manned a critical monitoring site of enemy coded communications that contributed to the Allied success against both German and Japanese forces. They also trained others in cryptography an ensured readiness in other signal organizations.
Mike Bigelow, a former Army intelligence officer and now the command historian for the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command, will discuss the important work done at VHFS through the eyes of the men and women who served there during World War II.
Members of the Warrenton Antiquarian Society, owners of Weston Farmstead in Fauquier County (www.historicwestonva.org) where hundreds of soldiers came from VHFS for meals and respite from 1942-1945, invite the community for what promises to be an engaging presentation on a remarkable piece of history.
The presentation will be held at the Warrenton Visitor Center, 33 Calhoun St., in Warrenton, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Founded in 1949, the Warrenton Antiquarian Society aims to promote historic education and preservation and to preserve and conserve Weston, a 19th- and 20th-century home. For more information, contact 540-788-9220
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.