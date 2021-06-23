‘THE GIRLS PLAYED THEIR HEARTS OUT’: Fauquier softball falls to Tuscarora 1-0 in region title game

Baserunners were few and far between in last Thursday’s Fauquier vs. Tuscarora softball showdown for the Class 4 Region C championship in Warrenton.
Unfortunately for the Falcons (16-1), the visiting Huskies (15-1) won a 1-0 battle with a run in the top of the eighth inning to snap Fauquier’s 16-game winning streak. Tuscarora hosted Region D champion Amherst Tuesday in the state semifinals, hoping to reach Saturday's championship.
"It was such a good game. They played hard. We played hard, too," said Fauquier coach Erika Lamper. "It literally was a game of inches. We had a couple of foul balls inches from being fair. Those could have made or break that game. If they had been fair, then the entire complexion of the game changes."
Tuscarora sophomore pitcher Lindsey Mullen struck out 13 in the fray, allowing two hits. Fauquier ace Meghan Harrington, a senior, fanned 11 and gave up three hits, with two in the fateful eighth frame.
Leading off, Tristin Koerner, the Huskies’ No. 8 hitter, popped up a low bunt along the first base line near the pitcher’s circle. Harrington dove and momentarily caught it in her outstretched glove, but it popped out when she hit the ground for an unusual single, with Virginia Drummond inserted as a pinch runner.
The next batter, Olivia Bruns, drilled a one-ball, two-strike pitch to the left-center field fence for a double. Tuscarora coach Bridget Bowles never hesitated in sending Drummond home for the 1-0 lead.
Fauquier escaped further damage, although it took some work. Mullen was walked intentionally with no outs, with Audrey Stelle entering as courtesy runner. After infield popout, Lisa Zorb sent a long flyout to left, with Bruns and Stelle tagging up. They did not run until a wayward throw to the infield allowed them to advance, but a long flyout to center ended the threat.
Mullen required only 11 pitches to strike out the side in the bottom of the eighth and end Fauquier's season.
The tight game almost saw Tuscarora score in the first inning on back-to-back walks and a dropped fly to load the bases with no outs. But Harrington muscled up, striking out the next three Huskies to avoid a potentially catastrophic inning.
The Princeton-bound Harrington retired 16 consecutive batters and had 10 of her strikeouts by the time Tuscarora's Katherine Scheivert singled with one away in the top of the sixth. She moved to third with two outs, but Falcon first baseman Haley Saulsbury kept the visitors off the board when scooped a throw in the dirt for the final out.
Fauquier did not have a hit until Helena Lovell singled to open the Falcon fourth. A failed bunt attempt accounted for the first out before Lovell advanced to second on a groundout to right side. A strikeout ended the inning.
The Falcons' only other threat began with two outs in the sixth when Lovell walked. Payton Swart followed with a single to center field before Mikayla Gilmore flew out to right. The hosts did not have another base runner in the game as Mullen proved mostly unflappable.
"The girls played their hearts out. There's nothing we could have done differently,” said Lamper. “We weren't disappointed because of the outcome. We were disappointed because it was the end of our season."
Lamper lauded her players for the first undefeated regular season in program history under constraints of the pandemic.
"They had a lot to deal with. We came out better on the other side of it," Lamper said.
