Disney’s animated 1981 “The Fox and the Hound” focuses on the complicated relationship of Tod the fox and Copper the foxhound. Granted, it anthropomorphizes the interspecies bond like only Hollywood can, but at the same time, it tells a heart-warming story of acceptance and friendship.
Filming for a real-life, 21st century spin-off is underway near Old Town.
The tale of Danny the foxhound and a bold young red fox has the makings of a classic, says photographer -- and Danny’s owner -- Michelle Arnold. The story is filled with life lessons: learning to be comfortable in your own skin, appreciating one another’s differences and balancing work with play.
Danny was born at the Old Dominion Hounds kennels in Orlean in 2014. Born from classic American and Crossbred lines – sire ODH Dartmoor, dam ODH Daring, Danny was born a hound of a different color. Like most of Northern Virginia’s recognized hunt clubs, ODH aims for a “uniform” pack – all the same color. ODH breeds for red and white – mostly white with big chestnut-colored splotches, or sometimes the reverse.
Uniformity in a hound pack has been likened to sports team jerseys – similarly colored, virtually identical hounds running together is a beautiful sight, say observers. Examples are the Orange County Hounds’ red-ringnecks – deep red in color with white “collars,” and the tri-colors of Loudoun-Fairfax.
Though his mother and father, and most of his siblings, were red and white, Danny is a tri-color – with more black than red in his markings. Danny proved an excellent candidate to be a family pet at a young age, and he was adopted as a puppy by Arnold’s family.
“Our family was involved with the hunt, and my youngest daughter Maggie fell in love with Danny,” Arnold said. The pup may have missed his calling as part of a pack, but Danny knocked it out of the ballpark in terms of a leisure lifestyle.
“He’s been a spoiled house dog ever since,” Arnold said. “At first, his nickname was ‘big paws,’ but he grew into them. Danny weighs about 110 pounds, and he’s sure not fat. He sleeps on the couch, the bed, anywhere. He loves to be outside from morning to night, no matter the weather.”
When Danny was young, Arnold installed underground dog fence at her White’s Mill home a few blocks from Old Town. The company rep helped train Danny to respect the invisible boundary, and she says he’s always been good about staying home.
The foxes that live in a small woodland behind her house do prove to be a temptation, Arnold said.
“He picks up the scent of the neighborhood foxes all the time,” Arnold said. “He howls and runs through the yard where the fox has gone. The foxes hang out just on the other side of the electric fence where Danny can't get them.
“The foxes know (the boundary), and now (they) won't even run when he howls.”
A pair of foxes framed in a winter wonderland Saturday morning made an impromptu photo session and an early holiday present; Arnold said she’ll use the photos she captured of the red fox in the snow on next year’s Christmas cards.
And as for Danny, the morning visit was a gift as well. “He’s the one who alerted us that the foxes were in the yard,” Arnold said. “I think he loves watching the foxes as much as we do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.