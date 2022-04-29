The Virginia Press Association this week named the Fauquier Times as the best overall weekly newspaper of its size in Virginia for 2021, the fifth consecutive year that the Times has won the VPA’s “grand sweepstakes” award at the annual news and advertising contest. The Times also took top honors for both its editorial and advertising work, and Times staffers and freelancers won 46 individual awards.
Writing
Competing against weekly newspapers across the state with a similar circulation size, Times Managing Editor Robin Earl won several writing awards, including first place for her profile of Remington dairy farmer Ken Smith.
Earl’s writing was also judged among the best in the state overall — regardless of circulation group. She placed second in the education writing category and third in feature story writing.
Peter Cary, a freelancer employed by the Piedmont Journalism Foundation, won three first-place awards among the Times’ circulation group: in general news writing — for his reporting on Fauquier County’s efforts to control fill-dirt operations — and in government writing and health, science and environmental writing. (The non-profit Piedmont Journalism Foundation owns the Times’ parent company.)
Times staff reporter Coy Ferrell won two first-place writing awards. His coverage of the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company earned him the top honor in the investigative reporting category and he also won the business and financial writing category.
Christopher Connell, a freelancer employed by the Piedmont Journalism Foundation, won first place in the feature series category for his three-part series marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Finally, freelance sports writer Jason Rufner took home first place for his portfolio of high-school sports coverage.
Photography and design
Judges also recognized the Times’ commitment to visual storytelling as the newspaper earned seven first-place awards for photography and design.
The Times swept the picture story category, for instance, with a photo spread by Ferrell and freelance photographer Carson McRae depicting local Christmas parades taking the top prize. McRae’s photos of the Fauquier County Fair took second in the category, and Ferrell’s coverage of Fauquier High School’s homecoming celebrations took third.
McRae won the pictorial photo category for his image of a trick pony rider at the county fair; he also won the general news photo category for an image of a memorial service for former Warrenton Town Councilman Jerry Wood.
Ferrell’s image of U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Sumerduck resident Larry Bailey took first place in the portrait photo category. His image of a group of children watching fireworks at the Warrenton Christmas Parade was named the best feature photo. He also won the informational graphic category.
A video project that the Fauquier Times produced for last year’s Warrenton Wizard Walk took first place in the video project category. The Times recruited local folks to write “wizard-y” stories for the publication, and video clips accompanied the stories to mimic the “real” Quibbler newspaper (with pictures that move) from the Harry Potter series. The Times editorial team is already planning issue 2 of The Quibbler, to coincide with this year’s Wizard Walk scheduled for Oct. 15.
Advertising
The Times’ advertising team also took home several first-place awards for print and digital ads, most of them the result of collaborative efforts between the sales and production teams.
Designer Cindy Goff and sales associate Nancy Keyser earned first place in the professional services category for their full-page advertisement for V&V Wedding Planning; judges called the ad “very eye catching.” Goff worked with sales manager Anthony Haugan on a first-place entry in the entertainment category for their ad promoting the Fauquier County Fall Farm Tour. Goff also earned an individual first-place award for her “Words Matter” ad promoting the Fauquier Times.
A fourth advertising win came in the food and drug category, with production manager Vincent Sales and sales associate Carla Bailey collaborating on an ad for Field & Main Restaurant.
Prince William Times
The Fauquier Times’ parent company, Piedmont Media, also owns The Prince William Times, which covers Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park. The newspapers staff and freelancers combined for four first-place awards in the Non-Daily, Group 4 division, which includes weekly newspapers with the largest circulation.
Reporter Daniel Berti won a first-place award in health and environmental writing.
Photographer John Calhoun won a first-place award in breaking news photography.
Reporter Cher Muzyk won a first-place award for feature writing portfolio.
Production manager Vincent Sales won a first-place award in professional services advertising; a second-place award for informational graphics; and a third-place award for a self-promotional ad.
Managing editor Jill Palermo won a second-place award for headline writing
Sports editor Peter Brewington won a third-place award for headline writing.
