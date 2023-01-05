2022 presented connoisseurs of Fauquier County sports an unprecedented number of success stories, including many on a national level. In a departure from past years, and to acknowledge so many worthy accomplishments, the Fauquier Times sports department has expanded its rundown to a Top 25 Sports Stories of 2022, plus one.
We hope the list brings back fond memories.
No. 1
KETTLE RUN FOOTBALL became the most successful football program in county history by becoming the only county team to advance to a championship game. They finished 14-1 after a 65-20 loss to Dinwiddie County and set records galore.
No. 2
At 23, Fauquier High graduate MADDIE MARTIN became the youngest NCAA Division I women’s lacrosse head coach, taking over at Gardner-Webb (N.C.) University, where she starred as a player. Fellow alum KATIE CROFFORD also joined the collegiate coaching ranks as an assistant volleyball coach at Christopher Newport.
No. 3
SAM FISHER, a 2020 Fauquier High graduate and Virginia Tech wrestler, dominated the 182-pound class to win the Pan-American Games U20 freestyle wrestling tournament in Oaxtepec, Mexico. It was Fisher’s second major championship in 70 days. He earlier won the U.S. Marine Corps U20 Open event May 1 with a 6-0 record to earn his first age-group national team berth.
No. 4
Fauquier County native BLAKE CORUM recorded a monster sophomore season for the University of Michigan football team. He rushed for 1,463 yards and had 18 rushing touchdowns despite missing most of two games to injury. He gained first-team All-America and all-Big 10 honors status, was team MVP award and was nominated for the Doak Walker award as the nation’s top running back.
No. 5
PRO CYCLIST JOE DOMBROWSKI, 31, competed in the iconic Tour de France for the first time. The 2009 Fauquier High grad was one of seven Americans in the race.
No. 6
Bridgewater College sprinter ADALIA COLEMAN won the NCAA Division III indoor 60-meters in 7.61 seconds. The former Kettle Run star was fourth in the 100 meters in D-III outdoor championships.
No. 7
Former Liberty High runner SAM RODMAN of Princeton University was first-team all-American as a freshman after taking seventh place in the 800 meters at the NCAA Division I championships. The Ivy League champion then placed second in the U.S. U20 championships to qualify for the world U20 meet in Columbia.
No. 8
Fauquier sophomore CASSIDY SCOTT was a two-time gold medalist in the 800 and 1,600 meters at the Class 4 state outdoor track championships and ran a leg on two all-state relay foursomes. She added the state cross country silver medal in the fall.
No. 9
NATALIE CARMICHAEL, a fifth-year senior, was the starting shortstop for Christopher Newport University’s NCAA Division III softball champions. The Kettle Run grad posted career-highs with .387 batting average, 41 hits, 31 runs and five doubles, earning first-team all-region honors.
No. 10
The HIGHLAND SCHOOL BASEBALL TEAM won its first state championship to complete a dominant 29-2 year. The Hawks took down Greenbriar Christian 10-7 in the VISAA D-2 title game.
No. 11
The HIGHLAND SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER TEAM won their fourth state title in a row, edging Christchurch School 3-2 on penalty kicks after both teams went scoreless for 100 minutes. The Hawks (15-2-1) also prevailed in 2021, 2019 and 2018. 2020 wasn’t played due to the pandemic.
No. 12
Fauquier High junior wrestler KINGSLEY MENIFEE won the 182-pound Class 4 state championship to complete a near perfect year. He will continue his career at NCAA power Cornell University.
No. 13
Kettle Run senior COLLEEN SCHANER cleared a school-record 12 feet, four inches to win the Class 4 state outdoor pole vault title after claiming the district and regional competitions. The Arizona State signee was fourth in the indoor state meet, also taking the indoor district and regional gold medals.
No. 14
The FAUQUIER HIGH BOYS LACROSSE TEAM made the Class 4 state tournament for the second year in a row, went 18-1 and lost to Dominion 16-15 in sudden death overtime in the state quarterfinals.
No. 15
VIRGINIA HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE RECLASSIFICATION will see Fauquier and Kettle Run move to smaller Class 3 beginning July 1, 2023. Liberty will remain in Class 4.
No. 16
After 16 years as Liberty High wrestling coach, WES HAWKINS departed. He guided Liberty's first state wrestling crown in 2021. Liberty also had multiple top-five team finishes and built a robust program and youth feeder system.
No. 17 (tie)
The FAUQUIER GIRLS INDOOR TRACK TEAM captured both the Northwestern District and Region 4C gold medals, recording a 60-point margin at the district level and 32 at the regional competition. The Falcon boys earned second in each meet.
No. 17 (tie)
The KETTLE RUN BOYS SWIMMING TEAM won the Northwestern District and Region 4C crowns, while the Cougar girls took second in both meets. The Cougar boys won districts by 25 points and 60 at regionals.
No. 19
The FAUQUIER FIELD HOCKEY TEAM earned its first state tournament berth since 2016. The Falcons won the Northwestern District with a 10-0 record and finished 14-5, tying for the second-most wins in a season.
No. 20
The Colorado Rockies elevated former Kettle Run baseball star BRENTON DOYLE to its 40-man Major League roster in November. After a slow start at Class AA Hartford, the Rockies elevated him to AAA Albuquerque late last summer where he hit .389 in nine games.
No. 21
WARRENTON ICE DANCERS MOLLIE CESANEK AND YEHOR YEHOROV competed in five events, taking fifth at the CS Ice Challenge in Graz, Austria.
No. 22
The FAUQUIER HIGH SOFTBALL TEAM finished 14-5 after winning the Northwestern District’s regular-season crown and advancing to the region 4C semifinals before falling one win shy of a state Class 4 berth.
No. 23
The LIBERTY HIGH COMPETITION CHEER TEAM finished third at the Class 4 state tournament.
No. 24
The KETTLE RUN HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL team upset top-seeded Millbrook 50-48 in the Northwestern District semifinals and made the Class 4 Region C semifinals.
No. 25
Fauquier County hiker BRIAN DAVIDSON, 30, of Orlean, completed the 2,194-mile Appalachian Trail and DOUG HARPOLE, 61, of Amissville, hiked 1,090 miles of the 2,653-mile Pacific Crest Trail.
No. 26
Fauquier High grad BLAZE O’SABEN batted .378 for the Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team that went 46-16 and made the NAIA World Series. The senior center fielder was first-team all-Continental Conference and made the World Series all-tournament team.
