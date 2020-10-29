In past years, the Fauquier Education Farm held an annual fundraising event at Moriah Farms, across Meetze Road from the farm; the event featured a menu with ingredients harvested from the farm. Faced with a pandemic, the farm’s board members were determined to rethink their event. They created a Fall Festival for 2020 that appealed to farm supporters of all ages.
“Without question, 2020 has been a ‘pivot and regroup’ year. When it became clear that our traditional dinner and auction fundraiser that so many enjoy was not going to be possible this year, the FEF board was quick to look outside the box to create a fun, safe event that the community could enjoy,” said FEF board chair Rebecca Webert.
“I am extremely proud of all the work our fundraising committee and entire board put in and am incredibly grateful for the support that our community and sponsors showed. All of this will allow the farm to continue to provide educational opportunities and food to our local community in the coming year,” she added.
“The farm believes in supporting the local community, that in turn supports them,” said Natalie Ortiz, FEF fundraising committee chair. To this end, the event featured a number of local agriculture businesses including: Poultry Project; Livestock Show and Sale from the Fauquier 4-H; Fauquier Reaches for Excellence in School Health; Agritech, LLC, which applies innovative technological solutions to agriculture, and Virginia Tech, which offered a demonstration on artificial insemination with part of a cow’s reproductive tract.
All the food and beverage ingredients were procured from local farms and food makers including apples and cider from Williams Orchard; Mad Magic Kombucha on tap; Happy Family Ranch sausage; Freed’s Biscuit Company mini biscuits; Bad Ass Pickles dill pickle chips, and Blue Ridge Baking Company cookies. “Even pumpkins at the pumpkin decorating station were purchased from a local vendor, Seventh Heaven Farms,” said Ortiz.
School Board representative Stephanie Litter-Reber was invited to take photos at the event. “This is truly a Fauquier County hidden gem. The FEF Fall Festival had a little bit of everything. While I enjoyed walking around and looking at the impressive crops in the field and sampling the foods and beverages (and hot sauce!) of Fauquier County - my kids were huge fans of the live animal displays, the drone display and the bovine IVF demonstration,” she said.
“Any reason to put on gloves and get hands-on with science is always a hit -- and the bovine booth did not disappoint,” Litter-Reber added.
Warrenton locals Dustin and Brittany White have been leasing land at the Fauquier Education Farm as part of the incubator program since spring. They were introduced to the program when they took the Beginning Farmer Course, offered by the farm each winter.
The couple represented the incubator program during the festival. “Most of the questions guests asked centered around our new added-value products, hot sauces and jellies. We had a couple questions about the incubator area when customers asked where we farmed,” said Dustin White.
The incubator program offers real-world experience with small-scale farming to individuals who are ready to start commercial vegetable or cut flower production but do not own land and equipment. The program’s goal is to enable new farmers to establish experience and credibility that they can use in seeking other land leasing or purchase options. A further goal is to help these individuals make more fully informed decisions about their commercial farming plans.
Brittany White said, “The farm is an extremely valuable asset to this community, contributing tons of food to local food banks and educating many beginning farmers like us on the best practices in farming.”
Dustin White added, “Jim [Hankins, the farm’s executive director] is a walking encyclopedia of farming knowledge and has been a tremendous help to us; we had no idea where to get started in commercial farming at the beginning of the year.”
Allegro Community School of the Arts punctuated the day with music. Allegro board member and musician Scott Gookin was invited by Natalie Ortiz to play country and rock music at the event. The event also featured Uncle Drew and the Scoundrels playing classic rock.
“Music always brings the community together. We enjoy working with other organizations that work so hard for our community,” said Allegro co-founder Lachelle Yoder.
According to Litter-Reber, “The best part was [that] the proceeds all go back to the farm so that they can continue to teach others the rewards and benefits of farming and keep our community fresh and healthy produce!”
For the farm’s director, the festival was a huge success. “One of the best things about the festival was that it reached a good number of families that were new to the Education Farm and were not familiar with our programs. I fully expect to see many of them again,” said Hankins. “It was a financial success due to the outpouring of support from sponsors – the event raised $26,000 -- but it was also an outreach success in a very meaningful way,” he added.
The funds will go into the farm's general operations budget, which is used to fulfill the mission of education that results in the donation of produce to our area's food banks. “The farm has donated about 30 tons of food year to date,” said Ortiz.
“We would like to thank the local businesses that sponsored this event: Country Chevrolet, Warrenton; The Robert Duvall Children's Fund; Orange County Hound Foundation; Piedmont Environmental Council; Citizens for Fauquier; Tri-County Feeds, Fashion, & Finds; DCMI; and Updegrove, McDaniel, McMullen & Chicchitto. Our in-kind sponsors included Red Truck Bakery and Blue Ridge Baking Company,” said Ortiz.
The Fauquier Education Farm exists to advance agriculture and agriculture-related education through best-method demonstrations, classroom instruction, on-farm workshops, and hands-on learning. The farm supports the community by contributing all of its agricultural products to local food banks and by providing richly rewarding volunteer opportunities.
To learn more or to make a donation to the Fauquier Education Farm, visit www.fauquiereducationfarm.org.
