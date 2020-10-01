Pending approval from federal regulators, The Fauquier Bank will merge with Virginia National Bank next year, ending 118 years of the “Fauquier Bank” name. The Fauquier Bank was originally chartered in 1902 as Fauquier National Bank and began using its current name in 1994.
The new corporate entity will operate under the Virginia National Bank brand and be headquartered in Charlottesville. The Fauquier Bank offices will be rebranded with the Virginia National name.
The Fauquier Bank currently has a total of 11 branches in Fauquier and Prince William counties and made a profit of $6.8 million last year. According to a document on The Fauquier Bank’s website, there are no plans to close any branches or lay off any “client-facing associates” as a result of the merger.
Virginia National Bank was founded in 1998 and has several offices in the Charlottesville area and one office in Winchester. The company made a $6.7 million profit in 2019.
The agreement to combine the companies is a “strategic merger of equals,” according to an Oct. 1 press release from Fauquier Bankshares, The Fauquier Bank’s holding company. “The combination is expected to be completed in the first half of 2021, subject to approval of both companies' shareholders, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions,” the release said.
According to the press release, the combined corporate entity would have approximately $1.6 billion in total assess, $1.4 billion in total deposits, $1.3 billion in loans and $1 billion in “assets under management.”
According to the press release, the agreement was unanimously approved by members of each company’s board of directors.
