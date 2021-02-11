Nearly one-half of a century has passed since Fauquier High School has won a girls basketball district championship.
That changed in the Northwestern District tournament final as the top-seeded Falcons downed No. 2 Kettle Run, 41-25, Saturday morning, ending the program’s 49-year title.
For years, Fauquier coaches have pointed to the record board on the gymnasium wall that lists 1972 as the only time the Falcons had claimed a league girls basketball title. "Right now, my emotions are everywhere because it's been almost 50 years since that has happened at the school," said Brian Foddrell, Fauquier's third-year head coach.
"It's a testament to all the hard work they have put in. It's a collaborative effort. The girls bought into our system and have seen they are capable of winning basketball games," he said.
The Falcons' season ended on Tuesday after a 34-22 loss to Tuscarora in the Class 4 Region B semifinals. Kettle Run lost to Loudoun Valley in the other semi.
The Falcons were staring at a season-ending defeat two days earlier in the district semis as Fauquier trailed No. 4 Culpeper for the first 26-plus minutes before taking a 34-32 lead with five minutes left and prevailing 41-35.
Foddrell blamed his team's lack of aggressiveness for the scare and came out in a man-to-man defense, a change from their usual halfcourt trap or zone team. “Ultimately we lacked intensity against Culpeper. I told the girls 'As long as you play good hard defense. That's where we win basketball games,'" Foddrell said.
The score was 4-4 with 1:09 left in the first quarter before a 12-2 FHS run over the next four and one-half minutes, led by five points each from Skyler Furr and Makayla Foddrell to lead 16-6. The Cougars stemmed the tide at the halftime buzzer on Erin Porter's off-balance 20-foot 3-point heave.
Third quarter baskets by Faith Schaefer and Emma Humphries narrowed the Cougars’ gap to 16-13. Fauquier launched a 12-2 surge over the final 4:54 of the quarter to open a 28-15 margin.
"We're still getting shots, but we're missing that final piece," said first-year Kettle Run coach David Noonan. "We need to keep working our butts off to get to making those shots. We have to convert or be able to draw fouls to go to the free throw line. It just didn't happen today."
Still, Noonan was proud of his girls for making regionals. "I'm ecstatic about this. I can't wait to get back to the gym on Monday," he said.
The final buzzer elicited a dream-like sensation for one Falcon. Emma Carter, the lone senior, came into the program as a freshman when the Falcons were mired in a lengthy string of losing seasons, often winning four or fewer games. She opted to swim as a sophomore before returning as a junior, and she knows she made the correct decision.
"This is all so crazy to me," she admitted. "We've really built this program up so much since that freshman year, I'm really proud of everyone who helped build it.
"I'm extremely excited for next week," Carter said of this week's regional playoff. I'm just so happy we are here, and I don't want to stop."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.