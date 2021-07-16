The commerce of conservation

“These are exciting times to be a landowner,” Robert Banner, who works for a conservation investment firm, told local business leaders at a recent Warrenton Rotary meeting. “You don’t have to cut your timber and harvest crops to make money. You can just let your trees grow.” Banner has been pitching the idea that “nutrient banks” can be a boon to Virginia landowners, all while providing environmental benefits.
Nutrient banking is the practice of reforesting land to improve the health of nearby waterways. Nutrient runoff -- often in the form of fertilizer, pesticides or sewage -- can contaminate the water and throw delicate ecosystems off balance. By stabilizing the soil, the trees reduce the amount of nutrient runoff going into the surrounding watershed.
In Virginia, nutrient pollution has severely damaged water quality in the Potomac and Chesapeake Bay watersheds. According to a 2016 study by the Chesapeake Bay Program, 82% of the bay is at least partially impaired by toxic contaminants, especially nitrogen and phosphorus from agricultural runoff.
Declining water quality prompted state lawmakers in 2005 to pass legislation to combat pollution in the bay by inducing landowners to convert their land from traditional crop or pastureland to forest. The Chesapeake Bay Nutrient Credit Exchange Program, regulated through the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, awards credits to landowners who put nutrient banks on their property. These “nutrient credits” can then be sold to companies that are required by state and federal law to offset the detrimental environmental impacts of their developments.
According to the Virginia DEQ, the program is particularly aimed at reducing nonpoint source pollution. Nonpoint source pollution is so named because the pollution has no single fixed source; it happens when rainfall causes nutrient runoff from farms, lawns and building sites over a wide area.
“The DEQ is putting a [value] on how much pollution is being mitigated,” said Marie Norwood, land management outreach associate at the Warrenton-based Clifton Institute. “It’s a very popular concept because it’s seen as a way to incentivize nonpoint polluters to engage in conservation.”
Banner’s firm, ACRE Investment Management, seeks to act as a middleman between landowners and the state DEQ, helping landowners set up nutrient banks and qualify for the nutrient credit trading market. His firm then manages the sale of these nutrient credits to developers in need of offsetting the negative environmental impacts of their projects on the watershed.
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, for example, purchased nutrient credits in 2019 to offset the impact of their renovations at Dulles International Airport.
“This is the new commerce of conservation,” said Banner. “It rewards you as a landowner for doing the right thing.”
Founded in The Plains in 2003, ACRE initially applied its middleman model to carbon reforestation along the Mississippi River. Landowners plant forests to capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and receive carbon credits, which ACRE then subsequently sells to corporations in need of offsetting their emissions. The firm eventually reforested more than 120,000 acres of land in the lower Mississippi region, according to company materials. Recently, however, ACRE has been looking closer to home and the prospect of developing a lucrative new nutrient banking market in Virginia.
A carbon credit is a tradeable certificate that allows the emission of one ton of carbon dioxide. For companies that emit greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide, the purchase of carbon credits allows them to offset the effect of their emissions on air quality.
Nutrient credits, on the other hand, are certificates that represent a specific amount of nutrient pollution filtered out of a watershed. When a construction project causes nutrient-rich soil to flow into rivers, the sale of nutrient credits is meant to offset the impact on water quality.
“The value has been in the carbon market,” said Banner. “But the water quality market is picking up.”
As part of their deal with landowners, ACRE takes a 30% share of the profits from nutrient credit sales and approximately 50% of carbon credit profits.
In 2017, ACRE planted the first nutrient bank in Fauquier County at Great Meadow field events center in The Plains. Banner, who was president of the Great Meadow Foundation at the time, was looking to expand the equestrian events center and decided a nutrient bank could provide additional funding. After a $750 engagement fee to ACRE and the purchase of seedlings from the Virginia Department of Forestry, the newly planted 25-acre nutrient bank netted the foundation nearly $200,000. Banner was so taken with ACRE’s business model that he joined the company the following year.
Currently, ACRE has six active nutrient banks in the Piedmont region. And with Banner as an agent, the company is hoping to expand that roster.
When a landowner decides to contract ACRE, explained Banner, it takes a couple of months to decide where the trees should go. The company then plants seedlings in the spring, after which Virginia DEQ approves the nutrient bank and releases the credits. The landowner must also agree to never develop the land with the nutrient bank. In addition to managing the sale of the credits, ACRE monitors the trees’ growth for 10 years after planting.
“I think there’s a lot of potential in this program,” said Amelia Stansell, a member of Warrenton Rotary. “On the capital side, it can compensate landowners for being really good stewards of the land.”
Norwood, on the other hand, sees nutrient banks as more of a first step. “It’s not a cure all,” she said. “It’s a good tool for people who need a bit of incentive, but only one of many strategies to control [nutrient] pollution.”
Further measures, according to Norwood, would include putting cattle fences along waterways, reducing pesticide and fertilizer use and planting native vegetation.
“The Chesapeake Bay is our nation’s largest estuarian system,” she added. “Its pollution is a big, big thing to tackle.”
