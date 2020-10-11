Middleburg’s Emmanuel Episcopal Church continued its more than 20-year tradition of blessing animals on Oct. 4 with an interfaith event that allowed for social distancing and also provided an online option for animals and friends staying at home. In 2019, 94 dogs, including a retired army dog, 5 horses, 6 cats, an African Parrot, an owl, a rabbit and several toy animals took part.
This year, 66 people had 41 animals blessed, online and in person.
This year’s blessing, which took place at the National Sporting Library & Museum parking area in Middleburg, was conducted by ministers, priests and a rabbi from area congregations; animals of any kind, great or small, were welcomed.
The Rev. Eugene LeCouteur of Emmanuel said that in the new format, animals remained in cars and were driven past the ecumenical team of clerics, who administered the blessings through car windows. Large animals in trailers (e.g. horses, cattle) were directed to another part of the parking area, where they remained in their vehicles while being blessed.
Animals sequestering at home received their blessings online through Zoom. A minister conducted individual blessings to all participants joining virtually.
Rabbi Rose Lyn Jacob of Madison County, Pastor Tracey Lyons of Mt. Zion–Willisville Chapel Cooperative Parish, Father Christopher Murphy of St. Stephen the Martyr Roman Catholic Church in Middleburg and Pastor Herman Nelson of Shiloh Baptist Church, Middleburg co-officiated with the Rev. LeCouteur.
