The Salvation Army bell ringers have been at their posts raising funds to help people in need since mid-November.
In Warrenton, Rick Forde of Lindsay Buick GMC donated the use of a 2020 GMC Terrain for the campaign. It will be used to transport supplies and bell ringers throughout Fauquier, Culpeper and Orange counties.
Culpeper Mayor Mike Olinger made the honorary first gift at the Culpeper Safeway on Nov. 14. Lt. Jared Martin shared about how the Red Kettle Campaign supports the service of the Salvation Army all throughout the year. It provides Angel Tree toys, clothes, and food for children on Christmas, a pantry throughout the year, utilities assistance, emergency disaster services, and scholarships in the summer to Camp Happyland.
Salvation Army bell ringers will bring Christmas cheer in front of Walmart, Giant, Food Lion, Safeway, TJ Maxx, Big Lots and Walgreens. The Red Kettle Campaign has been The Salvation Army’s most visible fund raiser since the first bell ringer in 1895. Every year this campaign raises just under $100,000 in Fauquier, Culpeper and Orange counties.
Volunteers can sign up for a two-hour slot on the PATH’s volunteer hub at letsvolunteer.org or by email to Yina.Caver@uss.salvationarmy.org.
To give online, visit VirginiaSalvationArmy.org/VAPiedmont. To donate by phone, call 1-800-SAL-ARMY. Mail checks to: The Salvation Army P.O. BOX 3474 Warrenton, VA 20188.
About the Salvation Army
The Salvation Army, established in London in 1865, has been supporting those in need without discrimination for more than 135 years in the U.S. More than 25 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through a range of social services: food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children.
The Salvation Army tracks the level of need across the country with the Human Needs Index (HumanNeedsIndex.org). The Salvation Army has served survivors of every major national disaster since 1900. The Salvation Army does not place an administrative fee on disaster donations. During emergency disasters, 100 percent of designated gifts are used to support specific relief efforts. For more information, go to SalvationArmyUSA.org or follow on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.