The proposed Amazon data center site.

The proposed Amazon data center site.
the proposed Amazon data center in Warrenton.

This map shows the location of the proposed Amazon data center in Warrenton.

SAR Wojcik
SAR Wojcik

The wetlands and pond, covering a large part of the property, would prevent expansion of the substation. If located on Falmouth St, there would be practically no room to go beyond the warehouse as the wetlands begin right after to the east. If located next to Route 29, there would also be limited room to expand it further west, unless they violated one of their own stated rules, which is to not build substations on wetlands areas. So again, why does Dominion want to build on the property adjacent to the Greenway, Alwington Manor, and the residences on Old Meetze Rd? It satisfies none of their criteria.

SAR Wojcik
SAR Wojcik

Thank you Peter Cary and FT for continuing to provide news about this issue. At the December 13th Town Council work session Mr. Precker, the Dominion representative said that Dominion prefers sites for substations that are not 1) wetlands or 2) storm drainage areas, and 3) have room to expand the substation at a later date. The site he then said Dominion prefers ignores all 3 of these. The site bounded by the Greenway, Falmouth St., Old Meetze Rd, and Route 29 contains a pond and wetlands right in the middle of the property. The town of Warrenton depends on 3 storm drain tunnels to channel rainwater from Falmouth St. down Old Meetze Rd’s storm drain ditches onto that property. Come by after a moderate to heavy rain and see for yourself. I don’t know how much of Falmouth St.’s storm drainage comes down Old Meetze onto that property but it does come rushing down after a good rain. Ask our Public Works Department. They’ve done work here over the past years to assure that the drainage flows unimpeded, including installing a new storm drain tunnel under Old Meetze Rd, clearing the drainage ditches, adding a storm grate, and adding more rocks to control erosion of the drainage ditch next to Alwington Manor, which drains out onto the property in question. Finally, because the acres in the middle of the property are wetlands, as designated by the US Fish and Wildlife Service (check that property on its Wetlands Mapper), fed by the drainage ditches which feed into a dry creek (that becomes wet after heavy rains) and a small creek that has water all year round, both of which feed the pond. Furthermore, the pond is the source of a tributary that runs under the Greenway and feeds into Turkey Run and the wetlands Southeast of town. So why is Dominion preferring this property when it violates three of their criteria for selection of a substation site. The wetlands and pond should be protected and not paved over for Dominion’s substation or computer server warehouses (“data centers”) as the landowner’s conceptual layout for marketing the property portray. Town Council and town government please don’t allow this. Question why Dominion wants a substation on that property when it violates 3 of their own stated criteria for site selection. More importantly, please defend the Comprehensive Plan’s recommendations for that property which include housing and parks and recreational space. Connected to the Greenway, the wetlands area and pond would be a nice amenity for all town residents to enjoy. Steve Wojcik

