The Warrenton Town Council has advertised a work session and public hearing – and possible vote – for Jan. 10 on Amazon Web Services’ application to build a data center on Blackwell Road. Town attorney Martin Crim said Amazon requested that date, though Community Development Director Rob Walton says the town has a year to act. The planning commission has recommended that the center be rejected.
How we got here:
2017-2019. Council initiates research on possibility of placing data centers in industrial areas. Research put on hold pending completion of town’s comprehensive plan. COVID stalls renewed interest in 2019.
2021
Feb. 24. Prominent land attorney John Foote contacts then-Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer to say he has a data center client interested in Warrenton. Client turns out to be interested in old wire factory at 615 Falmouth St.
April 13. Schaeffer asks council to have staff draw up zoning amendment to allow data centers in industrial areas with special-use permits, saying town gets data center inquiries every couple of months, and this just starts staff study. Initiation passes as part of consent agenda.
Council passes Comprehensive Plan. In its one mention of data centers, plan says they should not use town water or sewer.
April 21-22. Foote emails Schaeffer to say he has drafted possible zoning amendment. She tells him she “dropped an initiation on the consent” agenda, and his research is welcome. Foote invites Schaeffer to a Zoom meeting with client, who is not named in email.
May 14. Town officials meet with Amazon, which outlines its plans. Unsigned meeting notes obtained later suggest the participants are Schaeffer and then-town attorney Whit Robinson. Notes indicate that Amazon has shifted interest to 42-acre site on Blackwell Road owned by Weissberg Corp. and that staff will provide draft zoning amendment to Foote before next planning commission meeting.
May 25. At council's request, planning commission considers amendment text written by staff. Vice-chair Jim Lawrence asks why council wants this when data centers are not in comprehensive plan and “there’s no applicant.” Community development director Walton says town has received “some interest” from data centers but does not mention Amazon. He says data centers like to remain anonymous.
June 15. Foote tells planning commission his client is Amazon, which has contract on the Weissberg property on Blackwell Road. He describes project, says he has worked with Walton on amendment language. Lawrence is still bothered that data centers are not part of comprehensive plan. Matter postponed 30 days.
June 25. Amazon, which has not applied for special-use permit, presses for small meetings with elected officials – which avoids running afoul of open-meetings laws. Schaeffer says in email that Amazon’s contract to buy Weissberg property is running out of time. Walton and Zoning Administrator Kelly Machen sign nondisclosure agreements on behalf of town. They are later interpreted to mean town officials cannot disclose what they learn at meetings.
July 14-15. At least seven council members and three planning commission members meet with Amazon, presumably under the nondisclosure agreements and learn project details. Commissioner Ali Zarabi accuses town staff of custom-designing amendment for Amazon.
July 20. Planning commission 5-1 recommends approval of amendment. Zarabi votes no because data centers are not in comprehensive plan; Lawrence votes yes with other commissioners.
Aug. 10. After public hearing where one person speaks against amendment text,council approves it, discusses data center noise, height requirements, electric substations and transmission lines. Memberssay theysee safety in the fact they will still get to judge specific applications on their merits. Amazon is not mentioned.
Sept. 20. Amazon buys Weissberg property for $39.7 million – 10 times assessed value.
2022
April 13. Amazon applies for special-use permit to build 220,000-square-foot data center. Statement of justification, which explains impact on town, is three pages.
May 6. Planning director Denise Harris officially accepts application.
June 6. Harris asks Foote’s office for more information on 18 points, including environmental impacts and required noise abatement study.
June 20. Town manager Schaeffer announces she will step down in mid-July. In late July she is hired by Amazon.
July 12. More than two dozen citizens speak at council meeting to oppose transmission lines that could traverse their neighborhoods to power data center.
July 18. Amazon resubmits application with more information on transportation impacts, lighting and building height but adds little detail on water use and noise.
July 26. Planning commission holds first work session on Amazon proposal; members ask Foote about noise, visuals and proposed electric substation.
Aug. 23. Second work session postponed because Amazon has provided no new information.
Sept. 8. After public protests of “power towers,” Dominion Energy representative Steve Precker tells Fauquier board of supervisors that new substation and transmission lines may not be needed.
Sept. 9. Amazon submits new filing with geological report, details on water use and cooling plant. Filing, which lists 20 conditions Amazon will meet to gain approval, includes study that says center will meet town noise ordinance. Amazon later retracts study, saying it was “preliminary.”
Sept. 15. Amazon contractor conducts “balloon test,” raising balloons to height of proposed building on its site. Balloons can be seen from some locations in town.
Sept. 27. Amazon requests postponement of Sept. 27 planning commission work session pending clarification of noise ordinance.
Oct. 3. Amazon representatives meet with town staffers on noise ordinance.
Oct. 17. Foote writes to Zoning Administrator Machen for rulings on seven issues raised by noise ordinance. Machen says she will reply in 90 days.
Oct. 25. Planning commission holds long-postponed work session. Meeting is testy with much criticism of Amazon regarding projected noise and balloon test results. Question raised: Would locals get the jobs? Foote announces that Amazon would pay to bury power distribution lines and says it would look into jobs education program.
Oct. 28. Amazon submits new filing with more information; confirms it has withdrawn noise study.
Nov. 4. Town attorney Martin Crim issues opinion that planning commission must vote on special-use application within 100 days of first meeting on subject. By that count, time is up.
Nov. 15. First public hearing before planning commission. Fifty-eight citizens speak opposing data center; one in favor. Meeting continued to Nov. 22 to hear more speakers.
Nov. 22. Before citizens speak, Lawrence proposes postponement until Amazon submits more information on noise, visuals and trees and signs land-use documents. Motion is approved 5-0.
Nov. 28. Interim town manager Chris Martino issues statement saying planning commission acted “outside its authority” by postponing vote and violating 100-day guidance.
Dec. 5. Planning Commission chair Susan Rae Helander, who voted to postpone, has second thoughts and schedules “do-over” of Nov. 22 meeting for Dec. 20, saying her commission did not have “legal right” to postpone.
Dec. 13. Town council holds contentious meeting during which several members criticize town attorney and town manager over guidance regarding planning commission. Council votes 4-3 to advertise public hearing on Amazon in January, no matter what planning commission does. Dominion’s Precker tells town council that substation on Amazon property will not be necessary, and overhead power lines to site will not be needed. New substation south of town can feed site with underground distribution lines, he says, but limited number of overhead transmission lines could still be needed near substation.
Dec. 16. Town issues rulings on noise ordinance to clarify requirements. Letter is signed by Walton, now acting as zoning administrator because Machen resigned for another job. The letter says Amazon’s data center must be at least 10 decibels quieter than already-strict limits because it would be close to residences and operates at night.
Dec. 20. Planning commission holds public hearing. Amazon representative Jessica Pfeiffer says data center could be tested for noise violations five times in year after it’s built, and any part that fails could be shut down. More than 40 citizens speak, all but one opposed. Mainly because application is still incomplete, commission votes 3-1 with one abstention to recommend council not approve data center. As of this meeting, Amazon still had not submitted a valid noise study.
Sources: Minutes and recordings of town meetings; news reporting, and documents obtained through Freedom of Information Act by the Piedmont Environmental Council, Citizens for Fauquier County and the Piedmont Journalism Foundation.
The wetlands and pond, covering a large part of the property, would prevent expansion of the substation. If located on Falmouth St, there would be practically no room to go beyond the warehouse as the wetlands begin right after to the east. If located next to Route 29, there would also be limited room to expand it further west, unless they violated one of their own stated rules, which is to not build substations on wetlands areas. So again, why does Dominion want to build on the property adjacent to the Greenway, Alwington Manor, and the residences on Old Meetze Rd? It satisfies none of their criteria.
Thank you Peter Cary and FT for continuing to provide news about this issue. At the December 13th Town Council work session Mr. Precker, the Dominion representative said that Dominion prefers sites for substations that are not 1) wetlands or 2) storm drainage areas, and 3) have room to expand the substation at a later date. The site he then said Dominion prefers ignores all 3 of these. The site bounded by the Greenway, Falmouth St., Old Meetze Rd, and Route 29 contains a pond and wetlands right in the middle of the property. The town of Warrenton depends on 3 storm drain tunnels to channel rainwater from Falmouth St. down Old Meetze Rd’s storm drain ditches onto that property. Come by after a moderate to heavy rain and see for yourself. I don’t know how much of Falmouth St.’s storm drainage comes down Old Meetze onto that property but it does come rushing down after a good rain. Ask our Public Works Department. They’ve done work here over the past years to assure that the drainage flows unimpeded, including installing a new storm drain tunnel under Old Meetze Rd, clearing the drainage ditches, adding a storm grate, and adding more rocks to control erosion of the drainage ditch next to Alwington Manor, which drains out onto the property in question. Finally, because the acres in the middle of the property are wetlands, as designated by the US Fish and Wildlife Service (check that property on its Wetlands Mapper), fed by the drainage ditches which feed into a dry creek (that becomes wet after heavy rains) and a small creek that has water all year round, both of which feed the pond. Furthermore, the pond is the source of a tributary that runs under the Greenway and feeds into Turkey Run and the wetlands Southeast of town. So why is Dominion preferring this property when it violates three of their criteria for selection of a substation site. The wetlands and pond should be protected and not paved over for Dominion’s substation or computer server warehouses (“data centers”) as the landowner’s conceptual layout for marketing the property portray. Town Council and town government please don’t allow this. Question why Dominion wants a substation on that property when it violates 3 of their own stated criteria for site selection. More importantly, please defend the Comprehensive Plan’s recommendations for that property which include housing and parks and recreational space. Connected to the Greenway, the wetlands area and pond would be a nice amenity for all town residents to enjoy. Steve Wojcik
