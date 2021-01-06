Former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who occupied the executive mansion from 2014 to 2018, is attempting to do what only one person has done since the Civil War: win a second term as Virginia’s governor.
Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, will leave office in January 2022 after his four-year term expires. Under the Constitution of Virginia, a governor may not serve consecutive terms in office.
McAuliffe, of McLean, started his career as a venture capitalist and eventually established himself two decades ago as a key figure in national Democratic Party politics. He served a four-year term as the chair of the Democratic National Committee, leading a fundraising effort that brought in more than half a billion dollars to the national committee during his tenure. “This party is now secure for 25 years,” he told the Washington Post in 2004.
Along the way, he established close ties to Bill and Hillary Clinton, serving as the national co-chair of the reelection campaign of Bill Clinton and Al Gore in 1996 and later as the co-chair of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2008. McAuliffe’s first bid to enter politics in his own right failed; he lost the 2009 Democratic primary for Virginia governor to then-State Sen. Craig Deeds, who went on to lose the general election to Republican Bob McDonnell. McAuliffe ran for governor again in 2013 – he ran unopposed for his party’s nomination – and narrowly defeated Republican Ken Cuccinelli in the general election.
This time around, McAuliffe is focusing especially on education, promising to "dramatically and immediately increase teacher pay," according to a statement from his campaign. During his tenure as governor, McAuliffe vetoed several bills passed by the Republican-dominated legislature that would have expanded charter schools in the state. He signed legislation that gave schools more flexibility in administering Standards of Learning tests.
McAuliffe also touts his efforts to restore the voting rights of more than 200,000 convicted felons while he was governor, calling it his "proudest achievement" at the time. McAuliffe "made fighting for civil rights a priority and he successfully reversed a racist Jim Crow law that disenfranchised hundreds of thousands of Virginians," a statement from his campaign said.
One of McAuliffe’s opponents for the nomination is former Del. Jennifer Foy, D-2nd, of Woodbridge, who served in the House of Delegates for almost three years before resigning her seat last month to focus on her gubernatorial run. Referencing her own experience growing up in poverty, Foy called McAuliffe “emblematic of the status quo that has simply left too many people behind.”
A criminal defense attorney, Foy was one of the first women to graduate from the Virginia Military Institute and is generally to the left of McAuliffe on policy issues. Last year, for instance, she advocated unsuccessfully for a bill guaranteeing 12 weeks of family and medical leave for all workers in Virginia.
State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-9th, is an attorney for Verizon and an experienced lawmaker who served in the House of Delegates for more than a decade before being elected to the state senate. In her campaign announcement last year, she emphasized her view that policy in the post-pandemic era needs to promote economic growth “without leaving people behind.” Government, McClellan’s campaign website says, “can either be a force for progressive change to solve problems or a force of oppression that benefits a select few.”
When McAuliffe entered the race, McClellan did not address him directly, but touted her “15 years of experience delivering progressive change” and said, “Today’s challenges require a new approach and a fresh vision to rebuild an economy that benefits all Virginians.”
Current Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, a former federal prosecutor who lives in Annandale, is also seeking the Democratic Party nomination. In 2019, Fairfax was accused of sexually assaulting two women in the early 2000s – claims which he has adamantly denied.
The accusations against Fairfax were part of a trifecta of scandals that rocked executive-branch Democrats that year. Northam faced widespread calls to resign after a racist photograph from his medical school yearbook surfaced; had Northam resigned, Fairfax would have been next in line to become governor. Around the same time, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring also admitted to wearing blackface while he was in college.
Fairfax has expressed support for a $15 minimum wage in Virginia and advocated for Medicaid expansion, which was approved by the General Assembly in 2018.
Fairfax also supports Northam’s position that marijuana use should be legalized in Virginia. “For decades, statistics have shown that African Americans disproportionately have been arrested and incarcerated for marijuana possession and related offenses at a rate more than three times higher that of their white counterparts,” Fairfax said in a Facebook post last year. “This historic racial injustice must end.” Fairfax also supports expunging criminal convictions related to non-violent marijuana-related offenses.
Finally, the only self-described social democrat in the state legislature, Del. Lee Carter, D-50th, announced this month he will seek the Democratic nomination. Carter, who has represented Manassas and parts of Prince William County since defeating a Republican incumbent in 2017, recently introduced a bill – which was signed into law – capping the cost of prescription insulin at $50 per month. He supports a minimum wage of $15 per hour, the abolishment of the cash bail system and the legalization of marijuana use, according to his campaign website.
But Carter, a U.S. Marine veteran, has made news less for his actions inside the state capitol building than outside it. In 2018, he took to Twitter to detail his past personal failings – including three divorces – the Washington Post reported at the time. In 2019, he said he received multiple death threats over a bill that would allow public employees – excluding police officers – to go on strike, as gun-rights groups interpreted the proposal to mean police officers could be fired for not enforcing gun laws, the Prince William Times reported.
In 2020, Carter attended what began as a peaceful civil rights protest in Manassas; as the evening went on, the crowd grew and participants were observed throwing objects at buildings, vehicles and police officers, according to a police statement, and five people were arrested. About two hours after the gathering was declared an “unlawful assembly” by police, Carter was filmed shouting at police officers and eventually became involved in a physical altercation with police officers, who doused him with pepper spray, the Prince William Times reported.
Later in the year, Carter proposed cutting state funding for law enforcement by about one-fourth and reallocating those funds to professional trained to handle mental health crises and drug abuse. “Almost none of these problems are helped by the arrival of someone with a firearm and de facto or de jure authorization to act violently,” Carter said, according to NPR member station WVTF-Roanoke.
The Republican Party nomination contest is less crowded but even more contentious, a microcosm of the struggle for the party’s identity in the post-Donald Trump era.
Del. Kirk Cox, R-66th, a retired public school teacher from Colonial Heights, represents the “establishment” branch of his party; he has served in the House of Delegates for two decades, including for eight years as the majority leader.
While he is solidly in line with most members of his party on issues like gun rights and abortion rights, Cox also frames himself as a conservative advocate who is nonetheless willing to work across the aisle. “He holds the bluest seat of any Republican in the General Assembly and was one of the only suburban Republicans to survive the blue wave of 2019,” his campaign website says.
In previous elections, this would be fairly ordinary language for a Republican candidate to a statewide office, especially as Virginians have voted for Democratic candidates in increasingly greater numbers.
But in 2021, Cox’s appeal for moderation stands in direct contrast to his opponent for the Republican nomination, State Sen. Amanda Chase, R-11th, whose combative rhetoric and embrace of far-right wing conspiracy theories has earned her opposition even within her own party. That includes many die-hard supporters drawn from the most vocal supporters of right-wing populist populism manifested by the presidency of Donald Trump.
Chase, who during a recent interview with the Virginia Mercury called herself “Trump in heels,” won a state senate primary election in 2015 against a Republican who had held the seat for two decades, and she has continued to thrive on conflict with members of her own party. In 2019, she was ousted from the Chesterfield County Republican Committee over a bitter dispute with the local Republican candidate for sheriff and a Capitol Police officer. Later that year she announced she would no longer caucus with Republicans in the state senate as a result of conflicts with party leaders.
She has been even less restrained in her rhetoric against Democrats, claiming in a November 2020 Facebook post that state Democratic Party “hates white people.” She has harshly criticized Democrats in the General Assembly for pushing for gun regulations and police reform. She has also been an outspoken advocate for the preservation of monuments honoring people who fought for the Confederate States of America in the Civil War.
More recently, Chase threatened on Facebook to run for governor as an independent if the state Republican Party chose a convention nominating method instead of a primary. She claimed that a convention would be more favorable to an establishment candidate like Cox. However, Chase quickly backed down and has since announced she will seek the Republican nomination for governor.
“Amanda Chase’s antics have long grown more than tiresome,” Cox said last month in a statement. “Her threat to run as an independent is based solely on the fact that she knows principled, conservative Republicans will never tolerate the demagogue she has become.”
Chase has also embraced false claims alleging – without evidence – widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election, using a Facebook post to call on Trump to declare martial law and use the U.S. military to conduct another election. She claimed Democrats “committed treason” for unspecified efforts to “hijack” the election.
Cox called the comments “absurd and dangerous” in a statement.
Two other candidates, neither of whom have any political experience, have announced they will seek the GOP nomination.
Kurt Santini, of Forest, was severely injured while serving in the U.S. Army. His 18-year struggle with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to obtain proper medical care inspired him to run for governor, according to his campaign website. Santini “wants to put his life experiences to good use for the people of Virginia and to restore the constitutional rights he served for,” the website says.
Merle Rutledge, a Virginia Beach resident, has also filed paperwork to run as a Republican. On his blog, Rutledge describes himself as “an investigative reporter with a brutal, savage, vicious and compassionate personality that puts God first in everything,” promising to "raise as much hell as possible in kicking Democrats and Republican elite establishment fakes out of Richmond.” His formal campaign website emphasizes his support for gun rights.
Additionally, civil rights activist Princess Blanding, of Middlesex County, is running for governor under the banner of the newly formed Liberation Party. Blanding’s brother, high school biology teacher Marcus-David Peters, was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer in 2018 during a mental health crisis. (An investigation concluded that the officer’s actions were justified.)
A bill signed into law last month provided funding for mental health experts to accompany police officers on calls involving someone experiencing a mental health crisis. Blanding, however, sharply criticized Democratic lawmakers for the bill, which she said should have forbidden the police use of lethal force against mentally ill people in crisis. The “watered down, ineffective” bill, she said at a bill signing ceremony, “[will] ensure that having a mental health crisis results in a death sentence.”
