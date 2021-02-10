Nine preschool children play together – apart – four days a week in each of five Head Start classrooms at Central Community Center and in two classrooms at Mary Walter Elementary School in Morrisville. Pairs sit at desks facing one another; a Plexiglas shield allows them to talk and hold up their work to show one another while providing a physical barrier between them.
On the morning of Feb. 4, some focused on cutting out pictures of healthy food to paste on a picture of a lunch box.
Other children played with blocks or puzzles while sitting on the floor in “pods,” 6-foot square areas divided with bookshelves. “Do Your Ears Hang Low,” and “The Wheels on the Bus” played while the children completed their tasks and two teachers stopped by each station to reinforce the lessons. “How many children do you have there in that house?” “What color are those blocks?”
Another pair of 4-year-olds in smocks painted on either side of a standing easel.
There were no smiles to be seen, but giggles sometimes escaped from under their child-sized masks.
Several of the children were fascinated by the double-masked reporter in the corner taking photos with a long lens. They indicated that they would be happy to take the camera to their pod to push the buttons and twirl the dials, if she would let them. (She didn’t.)
The Head Start program
Fauquier County’s Head Start program is funded for 139 at-risk children; the pandemic has reduced that number down to 77. Sixty 3- and 4-year-olds attend in-person classes; 17 learn virtually.
Head Start Executive Director Pat Washington said that virtual learning for 3- and 4-year-olds doesn’t mean sitting in front of a computer. “On Mondays, we send hard copies home for families to work on through the week; they are delivered to homes by bus drivers,” she said.
The Head Start program was shuttered in March 2020 and did not open its doors again until Sept. 14. During that time, Head Start staff kept in touch with parents through phone calls and provided weekly food packages and hard copies of “homework” for the children.
Washington said that the period between March and September gave her agency an opportunity to come up with a solid pandemic plan, “We did a lot of planning, to really understand what it would look like when we reopened. We had time to think it through.”
The Head Start program has been COVID-free so far, but Washington admitted that before they reopened in September, she was “was scared to death.” She said she spent the time while they were closed reviewing other programs, taking in all the information she could find, then evaluating how it could work for Fauquier.
Once she came up with a plan, she had to sell it to her managers, then to her staff. “Once the staff became comfortable, we brought our families on board. I wouldn’t budge until everyone felt comfortable. We set expectations and goals.”
She explained that there are two staff members and up to nine children in each of seven “hubs,” or classrooms. The children in each hub all take the same bus, so that if the program did have a COVID case, the number of potential exposures would be limited and easily identifiable. “Having one bus for each classroom, having the children wear masks and socially distance, helps us to keep them safe,” said Washington. Children do not attend school on Fridays, so that classrooms may be thoroughly cleaned.
Washington said that 59 of the 77 children in the program are 4-year-olds, transitioning to kindergarten next fall; the rest are 3-year-olds.
The children who attend in person are fed breakfast, lunch and a snack, and receive food for weekend meals. Children who attend school remotely are provided food for the week along with their learning materials.
Washington said that because of the pandemic, some parents choose not to send their children to school and some have opted out of the program entirely for now, but asked to be kept on the wait list. “It’s their choice,” Washington said.
Lessons learned
Three-year-olds learn to share and work at getting comfortable separating from their parents; they learn colors and shapes, practice their manners and learn to follow rules as a group. For 4-year-olds, the emphasis is on academics, said Washington. They learn their letters and numbers, in preparation for kindergarten.
One boy who was returning to the classroom for the first time since last March was gently reminded by his teacher, Angela Jackson, to stay in his pod, but the eight other children showed no inclination to wander from their areas.
Washington said that the children have been quick to pick up on the new rules. “At this age, they are very resilient. They have a regular routine and know, ‘this is what I do at school now.’”
She said that this newest member of the class had been in the program last year as well. “It’s different than it was the last time he was here. He’s adjusting; he’ll get it.” She added that his mother wanted him back in school; “she said she had heard we were doing a great job keeping everyone safe.”
Jackson said that the COVID-conscious classroom has taken some adjusting. “It’s a new way of thinking. We have to take it a step further to figure out how to do some things.”
She said she appreciates being able to be more one-on-one with her students and she is very glad to be back in the classroom. “It gives you purpose. It’s what I love to do… Elementary and pre-school kids need to be in school to learn. Learning virtually isn’t the same as what they get in school.”
Jackson’s assistant, Katie Loveless, admitted, “It’s different. We have to take that extra step to get everything done. And we are constantly cleaning.”
Washington said that with attendance halved, the children are getting “quality time” with their teachers and are able to move to the next level.
She and her staff serve the county’s most vulnerable children. Eligibility for the program is income-based, but there are other considerations. “We prioritize homeless families, children with disabilities and those who use services from social services.” Children with Individual Education Plans are prioritized for the program and there is special attention to children who have lost a parent; the children’s mental health is a priority.
A counselor monitors classrooms once a month to look out for any troubling signs of mental health issues.
Washington said the ethnicity of her charges is about evenly split among White, Black and Hispanic children. Some are undocumented. “A lot of parents are scared to seek services; they are afraid someone will turn them in. We try to make families see that we are here to help. We want to build relationships.”
Washington said that sometimes when parents come in, their older child comes with them to translate. “We encourage those families to sign up for adult English as a Second Language classes, so they can help their child. We work with whole families.”
A lot of children speak little to no English when they arrive, but by the time they complete two years in the program, they are fluent in English…. We only have them for two years. We want to do everything in our power to make them self-sufficient and ready to enter kindergarten.”
Head Start has a family engagement team that focuses on helping families succeed. One supervisor and three staffers work with parents to set goals. “We tell parents, you have to crawl before you can walk,” said Washington.
She told the story of a homeless family – a single mom with four kids – who recently was able to rent an apartment. “She took the class we offer on finances and is doing well. We celebrated with her.”
Yoseli Flores is one of Head Start’s family engagement workers. She regularly works with 24 families – about half as many as before the pandemic. Her daughter is also a 4-year-old in the program. Flores said her family was speaking only Spanish at home, so that before her daughter started at Head Start last year, she did not speak English. “She was shy at gatherings because she didn’t understand what people were saying. She stayed close to me.”
Now that her daughter has learned to speak English, she is more outgoing, said Flores. “She has lots of friends and is excited to go to school every day.”
The pink-loving, princess aficionado loves coloring and playing with numbers. “She is counting all over the place,” said her mom. But Flores’ daughter is particular about what at-home schoolwork she does. “If I pull something out of my purse, she doesn’t want to do it. She only wants to do the home activities that Miss Angie sends home.”
Washington said there is a physical health component of the Head Start program as well. “We make sure they are caught up on immunizations; they have a physical; they get a dental screening. If a child has a toothache, they can’t learn; if they can’t chew, they eat less than they need… We want to make sure their physical needs are met so they can learn.”
Washington acknowledged that the year or two before a child starts kindergarten is “vitally important, and she knows that the time the children missed is significant.
But “Head Start makes a difference,” Washington said definitely. Once children leave the program to enter the public schools, privacy concerns prevent individual tracking, but Washington said, “the feedback we get from the schools is that our kids are doing well.”
