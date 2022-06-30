Any long-lasting structure begins with the construction of a solid foundation.
That idea was paramount to Wes Hawkins when he became Liberty High wrestling coach in 2005.
Hawkins, who is stepping down after 16 strong seasons, helped create a youth program to feed talent into the Eagle wrestling room, which he credits as the lifeblood of his many successes, including the 2021 state title.
“Anything I’ve ever done, I don’t do it to finish second,” said Hawkins. “Having our minds in the right spot, we’re going to build this program. It was 24 hours a day, seven days a week for 14 of those 16 years. I would eat, drink and sleep wrestling.”
Intense, passionate and dedicated to winning, Hawkins not only delivered a state title to Bealeton, but under his watch a slew of elite wrestlers reigned as individual state champs.
One of the legendary figures in Liberty sports history, Hawkins’ impressive resume includes multiple top five team finishes and district and regional crowns. There also is a myriad of district, region and state individual medalists and a lengthy list of wrestlers continuing careers at NCAA Divisions I-III and NAIA schools, including national powers Virginia Tech and Cornell.
Hawkins wrestled for four years at Liberty, graduating in 2001 after winning the school’s second-ever individual state championship as a senior. His relationship with the school remained strong.
“I had wrestled for such a long time. I said ‘At least I could give back to Liberty High School,’” Hawkins recalls.
Hawkins was an assistant for two years under Dean Spahr, Liberty’s current director of student activities. Hawkins became coach when Spahr became the school’s assistant AD under Jerry Carter.
“I came back, went into the wrestling room and liked being around the kids,” he continued. “Then, I began seeing kids with potential. I thought the program could be pushed in a direction where it could win.”
Liberty had standout individual wrestlers but were not a consistent factor on the team scale. “When I be- came coach, I said ‘Let’s try to make some changes to move things in the right direction,’” Hawkins said.
The task was arduous and time consuming for Hawkins, assistant coach Joe Divello and parents, but the many later achievements make the sacrifices tolerable.
He remembered a pledge he had made to his mother before she succumbed to a battle with cancer. The idea was to start a youth wrestling program for the high school and a middle school program for the county “because there was nothing there.”
Fauquier High had a youth pro- gram that drew from all over the county. Hawkins has said catching up with the Falcons was unlikely without future Liberty wrestlers having the experience and training gained through youth wrestling.
Hawkins said convincing friend Divello to head the youth program was key to any plans.
“It started with putting good people in good places. Without Joe Divello helping me and being on the same pages, it would have been very hard,” Haskins said.
Outside of the high school season, the expanding youth club now meant multiple trips up and down the East Coast and elsewhere. The Liberty program steadily climbed to the level where national-caliber tournaments such as Beast of the East, Iron Man and the Virginia Duals became a regular segment of the schedule. The tournament experience also led to the Eagles being mentioned with many of the state’s top Class 4 programs.
The Eagles had not won an individual gold medal since Hawkins victory at 160 pounds in 2001. After a 17-year drought, Liberty now has nine more state individual champs since 2018.
Mason Barrett led the way with three golds in 2019-2021, Colin Dupill has two titles (2020 and 2021), with Ricky Ryan and Jordan Florence (both 2018) and Noah Hall and Royce Hall (both 2021) earning one each.
Looking back, Hawkins says, “We exceeded our expectations.”
Thank you, Wes
For his accomplishments as coach (and state champ), Hawkins ranks with Jerry Carter (athletic director), Tommy Buzzo (football coach) and Ellen Allen (girls basketball), and others like Spahr and Paul Frye (ADs) and Charlie Padgett (softball) as a prominent Eagle coaching figure.
Liberty principal Sam Cox agrees, “Wes Hawkins has given an enormous amount of time, energy and effort in working to build a state champion wrestling team,” said Cox, pointing to many of the hours of work outside the normal stipend.
He has paid out of pocket to help students afford equipment, for hotel rooms to non-school sponsored tournaments and provided transportation all to help wres- tlers experience different levels of competition they would otherwise never have had the chance to,” Cox added.
“Coach Hawkins has been a pillar of the LHS wrestling community for a long time. We will miss Coach Hawkins energetic personality and dedication to the students in the wrestling community.”
What's next for Wes?
Hawkins admits he’ll miss being around the wrestling room on a consistent basis. He said he will continue to support the youth and high school programs financially. He also had pledged to attend some of the national level events next season.
He also stressed he is looking forward to more “me” time.
“It’s time for me to move on,” Hawkins says. “I haven’t had a winter from October through March my whole life.
“I’ve always been somewhere wrestling, “This year, I’m going to rent a cabin, and I want it to be snowing when I go. I don’t even ski, but I want a foot of snow.
“Just sit up there and relax,” he said of a desire that has been growing for the past four years.
The expected downtime has other advantages.
“My daughter [Lily] is a really good gymnast. She just won the state this year,” he said proudly.
A member of the Woods Gymnastics Club out of Warrenton, she won the XP level of the Virginia Xcel State Meet by capturing the all-around gold medal. She won individual honors on the uneven parallel bars and the balance beam to go with a third-place tie in the floor exercise and a sixth in the vault.
“I’ve only been to seven or eight gymnastics competitions over the years because of wrestling,” he said, happy he can watch her more.
Hawkins said his Manassas-based plumbing business is “booming” with jobs all over the Middle Atlantic area.
Who replaces Wes?
Wes Hawkins is on a search committee to identify the next LHS wrestling coach, which could happen by early July.
“I don’t know who it is going to be yet,” Hawkins said, noting two young Liberty wrestling alumni on staff are interested. “But there are also candidates who have [applied] for that spot that I would have never thought would put in for Liberty High School wrestling.
“We’re going to try to find the best coach to go with that program,” he said.
