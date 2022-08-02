A Texas-based energy company is interested in constructing a 70-megawatt solar energy installation — enough to power about 10,000 homes — on three agricultural-zoned tracts totaling 832 acres just south of the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport in Midland. It is the latest in a series of so-far-unsuccessful attempts to obtain approval to build solar installations in southern Fauquier County, which is crossed by a series of high-voltage transmission lines.
The application, submitted by Open Road Renewables via a subsidiary company called Alameda Solar I, has already stalled — at least temporarily. On July 19, the company filed a detailed proposal comprising dozens of pages of data and technical analysis and a lengthy document justifying the project. But just nine days later, on July 28, the company withdrew the application to provide “additional visual simulations” and “to conduct additional community outreach.” The company plans to re-file the application in late August, according to a letter submitted to the county.
The proposal from Open Road is similar to others that have faced widespread opposition, and the application process itself could also be a hurdle. In 2020, county supervisors codified standards for reviewing solar proposals. Open Road itself called the review process “rigorous” in its application.
Ryan Gilchrist, an Open Road vice president of development and the company’s representative for the Fauquier project, declined the Fauquier Times’ request for a phone interview.
But a written statement sent to the Times on Monday said, “We knew coming into Fauquier that the county is both supportive of clean energy and also takes agriculture very seriously, and we wanted to find a partner in pursuing some novel opportunities to do both ag and solar on the same ground.”
The company is working with the Fauquier County Farm Bureau, which formally opposed the last major solar application, “to design a sheep grazing operation and collocated solar farm and are looking for a local member of the Fauquier County ag community to run the grazing operation long-term,” the statement said.
The statement said that the “the combination of capacity on the county’s transmission infrastructure combined with a landscape that would make it easy for us to screen the solar project from sight, minimizing any visual impact on neighbors or passers-by” makes Fauquier County an attractive place to build solar energy installations.
“Transmission capacity, which means the available ‘headroom’ to inject power into the power grid, for projects like ours are scarce in Virginia, and it’s hard to find a relatively isolated site like ours that can be very effectively screened from sight,” the statement said.
“In addition to what we hope will be the largest collocated solar and agricultural project in the state, we believe the scale of the financial investment the project represents for the county will compare favorably to other projects that have been proposed previously in the county,” the statement concluded.
Bristersburg proposal withdrawn
The last major solar proposal in Fauquier County, submitted by Charlottesville-based Torch Clean Energy in December 2021, envisioned an 80-megawatt facility on 485 acres just outside the village of Bristersburg in the southern end of the county. But in the face of near-universal opposition from area residents — and from the Fauquier County Farm Bureau — Torch withdrew its application in March.
Like Open Road’s proposal, the Bristersburg project would have been located on land historically used for farming. “We want to make sure, if you’re going to put in solar, you’re not going to put it on farmland,” said Ben Cooper at a public hearing in January, where he spoke against the Torch project on behalf of the bureau.
Other residents claimed at the time that, if a similar project was proposed in northern Fauquier County, the proposal would be dead on arrival. “We want to stop southern Fauquier from becoming a dumping ground for what other people don’t want in their backyards,” added Forest Morgan, who lives outside Bristersburg, in opposition to the Torch project.
The county’s two-tiered review process first puts an application to a planning commission public hearing and vote — and then to supervisors — to decide whether the proposal is compatible with the county’s comprehensive plan. The second step in the approval process requires another application for a special exception permit, which is also subject to public hearings and votes before both the commission and the board.
So far, no application has made it past the first tier of the process, and the planning commission has recommended denial of each of the two applications that have made it to a vote. (The 20-megawatt solar installation outside Remington was approved in 2015, before the new standards.) Elected officials and residents have cited concerns about the loss of farmland and the further industrialization of the southern part of the county, which is already home to two natural-gas power plants and traversed by a series of high-voltage transmission lines and gas pipelines.
Supervisor Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run District), whose district includes the Midland area, declined to comment on Open Road’s proposal, citing the applicant’s intention to revise its application.
Current proposal
In the pending proposal from Open Road, 464 acres of the 832 acres would be enclosed by fencing, according to the applicant’s statement of justification. It is not clear exactly how many acres will be covered by panels; the company says that “about two thirds of the land inside the fenced area will be open space.” The installation would be in use for approximately 40 years, after which the company would be required to remove all of the equipment installed on the site.
The project would be located exclusively on land zoned for rural-agricultural use. Of the total land area of affected parcels, 649 acres (78%) is comprised of “prime agricultural soils,” according to a study commissioned by the applicant. About 580 acres are currently used to produce row crops like corn, soybeans and winter wheat, according to the applicant.
Construction of the project would affect 497 acres of land directly adjacent to the airport property that is bounded by Ebenezer Church Road in the northwest and Rogues Road in the southeast, according to a preliminary concept plan. A second project area, about one mile to the south, would disturb 157 acres. A third tract, accessed from Blackwell Town Road, totals 22 acres and would be used to house a new electric substation operated by Dominion Energy that would in turn connect the installation to an existing transmission line.
The project would generate a total of between $9 and $10 million over the installation’s lifespan, according to a study commissioned by the applicant. The current farming use would generate about $413,000 over the same time period, the analysis found. The construction of the project would generate 131 temporary jobs, the study found, along with seven permanent jobs once construction is complete.
In documents submitted to the county last month, Open Road went to great lengths in a 16-page letter to argue that the project next would help preserve the land for agricultural use after the lifespan of the panel installation — and to further the county’s efforts to preserve its rural character in general. The company has indicated, for instance, that it could place at least 300 acres in a permanent agricultural conservation easement, keep hundreds of sheep on the property while the panels are in use and establish “wildlife corridors” in the project area.
“Applicant plans to plant throughout the project interior beneficial vegetation, prominently featuring native, non-invasive pollinator species, that will benefit area agriculture and ecology,” the document said. “Applicant also plans to develop a sheep grazing operation on site to provide the primary means of vegetation management,” it added.
“Far from being out of character with its general location, the project will help preserve Fauquier’s rural character,” the company argued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.