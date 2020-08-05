Some employers in the county are wrestling with when they should welcome employees back to work after a COVID-19 exposure or illness, according to Rob Marino, executive director of the Fauquier Free Clinic and experts from the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District at the Virginia Department of Health.
“We have had some of our clients saying they need a coronavirus test because their employers tell them they must have a negative test before they return to work,” Marino said.
He explained that this creates difficulties because if they get a standard PCR test, it can take more than a week to get the results back. And, he added, the rapid test that is available comes with a $75 out-of-pocket cost, which may be too much of a burden for free clinic clients; employers are not offering to pay for the test.
Many free clinic patients are essential workers with service jobs. “They can’t work from home. If you work in a fast-food place, you can’t Zoom in,” Marino said.
Sometimes the employer is not the hold up. “If someone is working at a client’s house, the boss may allow them to work but the client says no,” he said.
If someone has COVID-19, Marino said, they can be sick for a couple of days, but be out of work for weeks if their return to work is based on a negative test. Those who have had COVID-19 can test positive for a while after recovering, even they are not contagious. “Plus,” said Marino, “it’s a waste of a test.”
Marino said that when a client is having trouble getting the OK to return to work, he or someone in his office will sometimes contact the employer and explain that testing may not be the best assurance that the person is no longer contagious. “I wish I could say that I have been able to convince them, but so far, I have not had any success stories.”
He said that most employers don’t return his phone calls. “They don’t want to hear from us.”
Marino said that he has called on April Achter, epidemiologist with the VDH, for help in working with employers. “April has been fantastic,” he said, “instantly responsive and always helpful.”
Achter said that when she gets a call asking for this kind of help, “I’ll first call the client and ask permission to speak with their employer. If they say yes, I’ll call the employer and educate them” about Centers for Disease Control protocols.
The CDC, she said, is not recommending a test-based approach for giving the all-clear to return to work. If it has been 10 days since the onset of symptoms, if symptoms are not getting worse and if they have not had a fever for 24 hours, then they are safe to return to work.
Achter pointed out that the 24-hours-without-a-fever (assuming no medication is being taken to reduce the fever) recommendation is new. The advice until recently was 72 hours without a fever.
She added that if a person is quarantining because of an exposure to someone with COVID-19, he or she needs to stay isolated for the full 14 days. "A negative test on day four just means they don’t have it on day four.”
The epidemiologist said that she has had limited success in educating employers. “Some have agreed to our suggestions, but some have held the line. They want the reassurance of a negative test. But in our view, it doesn’t give them what they think it does. … And waiting for the test results can put some employees in a bind.”
Marino agreed, “employers have a fear of the illness and a fear of the liability” they could face if one of their employees is believed to have spread the disease.
Wade Kartchner, M.D., health director of the Rappahannock/Rapidan Health District confirmed that the CDC has weighed in on the two types of strategies necessary to be able to come off of isolation: test-based and time-based. “The CDC is strongly discouraging the test-based strategy, using PCR testing, to discontinue isolation in almost every case. The main exception would be someone who is severely immunocompromised,” he said.
He echoed Achter’s explanation, “For most persons with COVID-19 illness, isolation and precautions can generally be discontinued 10 days after symptom onset and resolution of fever for at least 24 hours, without the use of fever-reducing medications and with improvement of other symptoms.”
He added, “By following these recommendations, people have a reasonable expectation as to when they can come out of isolation… we know that available data show that people are no longer infectious 10 days after symptom onset. PCR tests, on the other hand, may still be positive for weeks after illness. This doesn't represent ongoing infectious disease, just that RNA particles are still detected in the sample.”
Virginia’s emergency temporary standard
One factor that could be causing confusion is the emergency temporary standard adopted by the Virginia Safety and Health Codes Board on July 15 (16VAC25-220). Private employers, along with state and local governments are required to abide by the standard.
The standards list the 72-hour benchmark for being without a fever and recommend the test-based return to work as well as the time-based; the standards’ test-base requirements demand two consecutive negative tests, taken 24 or more hours apart.
Some employers feel they must follow the temporary standards, but Jennifer Rose, cooperative program director for the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry explained Monday that employers are allowed to follow current CDC guidelines, “as long as the employer has the ability to provide the specific guidance they are following should they be asked for it by Virginia Occupational Safety and Health.”
Noting the possible confusion, she said, “We are in the process of developing a FAQ list to answer this and many other questions we have received regarding the standard. This will be posted on the DOLI webpage at: https://www.doli.virginia.gov/covid-19-outreach-education-and-training/.
Marino said his office takes calls all day. “If someone wants to get tested, we do a pre-screening. Some of them don’t even meet the criteria for getting a test if they have no symptoms.
“I’ll call or our patient coordinator will call, trying to get it worked out.”
Is calling employers to get clients back to work in his job description? Marino replied, “Nothing that has happened in the last five months is in my job description.”
