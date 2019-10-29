Fauquier County Public Schools has announced a tentative schedule of graduation dates for the Class of 2020. The school division anticipates that high school graduation dates will be as follows:
Monday, May 18 – Southeastern Alternative School at 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, May 19 – Kettle Run High School at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 20 – Fauquier High School at 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 21 – Liberty High School at 7 p.m.
The dates and times may be subject to change due to calendar revisions, facility availability or weather-related issues.
