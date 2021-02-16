Fauquier County Public Schools has announced a tentative schedule of graduation dates for the Class of 2021. Although subject to change, the school division anticipates that high school graduation dates will be as follows:
- Southeastern Alternative School: Monday, May 24 (time to be announced)
- Kettle Run High School: Tuesday, May 25 at 6 p.m.
- Fauquier High School: Wednesday, May 26 at 6 p.m.
- Liberty High School: Thursday, May 27 at 7 p.m.
Locations for the ceremonies have not been announced. Dates and times may change based on calendar revisions, facility availability or weather-related issues.
If schools are not be able to hold traditional events due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, graduation ceremonies will be moved to the week of June 7.
