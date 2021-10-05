You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tentative graduation dates announced

  • Updated
  • 0
photo_ft_news_FHS grad 3_060221.jpg

 Fauquier High School seniors celebrate their 2021 graduation.

 Photo by Carson McRae/McRae Visual Media

Fauquier County Public Schools has announced a tentative schedule of graduation dates for the Class of 2022. The school division anticipates that high school graduation dates will be as follows:

  • Southeastern Alternative School: Friday, May 13 at the school; the time has yet to be finalized
  • Fauquier High School: Tuesday, May 17 at Falcon Field at the high school; 6 p.m.
  • Kettle Run High School: Wednesday, May 18 at Cougar Stadium at the high school; 6 p.m.
  • Liberty High School: Thursday, May 19 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow; 7 p.m.

In a press release, school spokeswoman Tara Helkowski emphasized that the “dates and times may be subject to change due to restrictions on gatherings, calendar revisions, facility availability, or weather-related issues.”

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..