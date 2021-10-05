Tentative graduation dates announced

Fauquier County Public Schools has announced a tentative schedule of graduation dates for the Class of 2022. The school division anticipates that high school graduation dates will be as follows:
- Southeastern Alternative School: Friday, May 13 at the school; the time has yet to be finalized
- Fauquier High School: Tuesday, May 17 at Falcon Field at the high school; 6 p.m.
- Kettle Run High School: Wednesday, May 18 at Cougar Stadium at the high school; 6 p.m.
- Liberty High School: Thursday, May 19 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow; 7 p.m.
In a press release, school spokeswoman Tara Helkowski emphasized that the “dates and times may be subject to change due to restrictions on gatherings, calendar revisions, facility availability, or weather-related issues.”
