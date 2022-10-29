The Fauquier County School Division has announced the tentative graduation ceremony dates for the class of 2023.
Southeastern Alternative School seniors are scheduled to graduate Friday, May 12. The time has not yet been determined.
Fauquier High School will graduate its seniors at Falcon Field at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.
Kettle Run High School is next, with a graduation ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. at Cougar Stadium.
Liberty High School will graduate its seniors Thursday, May 18 at 7 p.m.; a location has not been finalized.
A school division spokesperson noted that the time and location of any of the graduation ceremonies may change between now and the spring.
