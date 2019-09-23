The Virginia Department of Transportation has begun work to replace the Va. 767 (Tenerife Road) bridge over Walnut Branch in Catlett.
To accommodate local traffic on the dead-end road, the project will be completed in phases. Starting this week and continuing daily until the project is completed, traffic will be controlled by flagging.
A full 12-hour closure of the bridge is expected to remove the existing superstructure and place the new superstructure. A date for this part of the project has not yet been scheduled.
The existing Walnut Branch bridge, which was built in 1970, is posted with a 13-ton weight restriction. After construction, the bridge will be open to all legal-weight vehicles.
The bridge carries approximately 230 vehicles daily, according to 2018 traffic data.
Message boards will be in place to notify the public.
For more information about VDOT’s bridge and VDOT’s bridge inspection program, including current conditions of the state’s bridges, FAQs and video of a bridge inspection, visitwww.virginiadot.org/info/Bridge.asp.
