With unprecedented restrictive protocols in place, fall sports for Fauquier County's three public high schools began organized preseason conditioning Monday.
This week marks the first time any type of organized interscholastic athletics have been allowed in the county since on-campus classes and sports were suspended statewide March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think some of the coaches were confused, believing they could come out and start like a normal practice," said Fauquier High trainer Bryan Grimley. "Really this is just to get the kids back on campus and start conditioning. This is not practice."
"With all the restrictions, it's going to be tough on the coaches and players," said Fauquier activities director Mark Ott. "You know as soon as they get out there, they are going to want to start team drills. You can't do that.”
Everyone will need to stay 10 feet apart, Grimley said, rather than the often cited six feet. He explained exercisers breathe more heavily, with the associated exhale plume able to travel farther.
Each person will undergo a temperature screening each time and will need to answer a list of questions before being cleared for that day's workout. The questions will include whether the person is experiencing any symptoms or whether they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 infection.
Once cleared, the athletes will assemble in pods of five to a maximum of 10 people. They will not be permitted to change pods during the session.
Ott stressed no locker rooms or other indoor facilities will be used. Bathrooms will not be available unless an emergency arises, and participants must bring their own water supply. There will be no sharing of equipment.
"We are not providing anything," Ott said of the school.
"I feel our coaches will do the right thing, but how much can you actually do," Ott said, adding there will be monitoring to ensure adherence to the protocols.
Every coach must contact the school's athletic director to schedule sessions. Schools will be limited to a maximum of 50 people on campus at any particular moment, inclusive of coaches.
The opportunities are limited to football, cross country, field hockey, volleyball and sideline and competition cheerleading. Winter and spring sports teams are not permitted at this time.
"Our priorities were to get the fall sports going," said Ott, emphasizing the strict limitation on capacity.
Grimley noted some coaches were disappointed when told of the limitations at a recent training session.
Grimley said Dr. David Jeck, Fauquier County Superintendent of Schools, allowed Fauquier, Kettle Run and Liberty high schools to commence conditioning sessions after the three school's athletic directors and trainers assembled a set of protocols consistent with guidelines from Centers for Disease Control, the Governor's office and Virginia Department of Health .
"We came up with a policy together so every high school will be the same," Grimley said late last week.
