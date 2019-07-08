Ten students from Fauquier County Public Schools attended American Legion (Boys State and American Legion Auxiliary Girls State from June 16 to 22.
AL Boys State of Virginia, held at Radford University, and ALA Virginia Girls State, held at Longwood University, are non-partisan programs that teach rising seniors about the responsibility of citizenship and the importance of leadership skills. The “delegates” are grouped into cities and spend an intensive week actively creating their own city and state government. They learn the political process, and instruction is presented on the law and court system, parliamentary procedure and Virginia political history. The students also have the opportunity to run for elected officer positions. Guest speakers at Boys and Girls State this year included the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general along with delegates and mayors.
Throughout the week, students participate in activities including band, chorus, moot court, public speaking, veterans’ oral history and sports. College Day, held at both Boys and Girls State, gives the delegates one afternoon to meet with representatives from colleges, universities and service academies from across the country to learn about the admissions process, college life and financial aid.
Attending AL Boys State were Vincent Fanelli, John Paccassi, Kendon Sheppard and Connor Cross of Fauquier High School, Michael Gesiotto and Garrett Quagliata of Liberty High School, and Declan Boyle of Kettle Run High School.
Attending ALA Girls State were Emma Gray and Teaghan Doran of Kettle Run High School and Celeste Pollack of Fauquier High School. Pollack was selected to participate in Girls Nation July 20 to 27 in Washington, D.C., where she will serve as a “senator” and will participate in a mock legislature. Pollack is the second FCPS student to attend Girls Nation. The first was Mary Brady Mills in 1997.
Boys and Girls State programs are sponsored by AL Post 247 Remington, ALA Unit 247 Remington, AL Post 72 Warrenton, and American Legion Riders of AL Post 72. Additional financial support came from the Sumerduck, Catlett, Casanova, and Calverton Ruritans and ALA Unit 72 Warrenton.
For more information on these programs, please visit www.vaboysstate.org and www.vagirlsstate.org.
