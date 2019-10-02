When a group of 45 Fauquier High School students were asked, “Do you see people vaping in school?” the students erupted. They all had something to say.
They were asked for a show of hands on how many students had seen students vaping during class, and a half dozen hands shot up.
The students were gathered for Y-Street training on how to be advocates for student health. (Y-Street is a Virginia Foundation that organizes high school volunteers.)
Most of their classmates seemed to be aware of the health risks of vaping, they said, but the warnings were not having an effect. “They’re already addicted,” one boy said.
Mikey Goltry, a sophomore, opined, “They’re too immature. They think that as long as it’s not happening to them right now, they don’t care.”
Another girl said, “Kids are not watching the news. They don’t hear about the dangers.”
Someone pointed out, “Their parents are buying it for them, so they think it’s OK.”
Y-Street moderator Mel Oliver said, “It’s the same with our friends,” speaking of those in their mid-20s, “Our friends Juul it up too.”
School board member Brian Gorg (Center District) said at a Sept. 23 work session that he has heard from students that they are concerned about the prevalence of vaping in the schools. In a follow-up phone call Oct. 1, he said, “Students are worried that vaping is hurting their friends.” In conversations with students last year and more recently, Gorg has learned that vaping seems to be viewed by many students as different from other forms of tobacco consumption, as safer than smoking, for instance.
Because vaping is so easily concealed, there isn’t the same fear of getting caught, he continued. “These kids are reaching out to adults, saying, ‘Could you help us out with this?’”
Gorg said that Superintendent of Schools David Jeck has been meeting with student groups on vaping, and “his sense is that use is going down.”
Vaping’s appeal
Daniel Lyster-Mensh, a 21-year-old professional musician and Fauquier High graduate, said that his vaping habit started in January with a 99-cent vape pen from Wawa. Lyster-Mensh was going through a rough time and “needed a little boost.”
He said, “I was hanging out with people who were doing it a lot and I would take hits. I was attracted to it. I saw people I looked up to doing it and it made me feel good. It was fun.”
He also said that he thought that the nicotine buzz he got from vaping helped him concentrate.
But about three months in, Lyster-Mensh believed it might be harming his health. “I had told my parents I was vaping and they sort of freaked out,” he said. “‘This is stupid,’ I thought, so I threw it away.”
But it didn’t last. Lyster-Mensh said he was hanging out and making music with a friend. “His brother was vaping a lot. He gave me one he was using. I went ahead and bought a disposable one. I didn’t want to commit to a full vape, but I kept on buying the disposable ones.”
In June, Lyster-Mensh bought a Juul. “Everyone I knew was doing it. It was a little bit edgy, artistic. Literally everyone my age was vaping, and I told myself it was totally fine. You can go through a pod or two a day and it feels like nothing.”
But in August, Lyster-Mensh said, “I started to realize my body was not liking this. I was feeling sick, I had headaches and always seemed to have a cough.” Some products were worse than others. “Some made me feel awful, the percentage of nicotine in those was much higher.”
It scared him.
Lyster-Mensh doesn’t drink or smoke cigarettes or do any drugs. “I know I have an addictive personality, so I stay away from that stuff.”
He said he endured what he refers to as vaping withdrawals for about six weeks. “I figured out I had been acting manic. I was annoyed all the time. It was an uncontrollable irritation. My parents were losing their minds at me. And the headaches were horrible.”
Lyster-Mensh is relieved to be over the withdrawals. “If I could vape without it hurting me, I would, but the way my body is built, it screws me up.”
Sometimes Lyster-Mensh misses the friendly vibe he shared with his friends who vape. "It was nice. It was a companionable thing to do. ‘Can I hit your Juul, Bro?’ It helped me fit in.”
These days, Lyster-Mensh tries to convince his friends to give up the habit. “My friends, they’re like smokers. They are coughing all the time, serious coughs. Some of them even have respiratory problems. It may be affecting their lungs. I tell them they need to get off it.”
Not enough data
Daniel Ferrell, epidemiologist at the Virginia Department of Health, Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said that although “vaping is really starting to hit home around here,” his department is still collecting data.
He said if someone shows up at a local emergency department or urgent care facility with what looks like pneumonia, severe allergy or other kind of respiratory incident, and if the patient has been vaping, “we look further, we dig more into it.”
As of yet, he said, “We haven’t identified any one product or been able to prove causality (between vaping and lung illness).”
Ferrell fears that in some ways, vaping could be even worse than smoking. The practice was initially marketed as safer than cigarettes, he said, but the nicotine delivery system allows the person vaping to continue inhaling long after a cigarette would have been discarded.
Ferrell said, “When you smoke a cigarette, your mouth gets dry and has a strong aftertaste, so you don’t necessarily want to chain smoke. With a vape, it has a flavor and there’s not that nasty taste. Vaping is more socially acceptable and is seen as less obnoxious, so people do it more often and for longer periods.”
Levi Rizk, D.O., of Marathon Health (which operates the Fauquier County Employee Wellness Center) agrees that when it comes to the repercussions of vaping, there is still much that is unknown. He said one medical school study found that vaping – much like smoking – makes blood vessels stiffer. Normally, he said, blood vessels dilate and constrict as needed. After vaping, they don’t behave as intended. “And that’s after only one puff.”
He said, “We don’t know what the long-term effects will be, but we do know that when cells are exposed to toxins, over time it causes the cells to change their structure. We see that when we study chronic illnesses.”
He added, “Part of the problem is vaping is so convenient, so accessible. But because the products are not regulated, you don’t know what mix of chemicals you are getting.” He said that makes research even more difficult. “When you are mixing so many toxins, which is the cause of the problem?”
He said, “In my opinion, vaping is guilty until proven innocent.”
The decision to quit
Piedmont Pediatrics pediatrician Joshua Jakum, M.D., said that nicotine intake is many times higher with vaping than with cigarettes. He is also concerned with the heavy metals and other unknown substances that are inhaled along with the vapor. “There are a lot of nasties in a vape pen.”
Jakum said the standard of care to help someone quit nicotine – either smoking or vaping – is the administration of Wellbutrin. “It’s an anti-anxiety, anti-depression medication that helps with addiction and cravings.” He said that it should be used along with counseling or other support services. (See “Vaping resources” box.)
Parents can help their children break free of nicotine addiction “by having open, honest conversations with your kids,” said Jakum. “Tell them you are concerned about them and their friends. Do they know anyone who vapes?”
Jakum said that when you have to have a difficult conversation, “it’s good to put yourself in a situation where you don’t have to make eye contact with your child. Talking in the car is great. It’s less confrontational, the conversation has a definite end, and they can’t jump out the window to get away! Car rides provide opportunities for short, incremental conversations.”
