Raising awareness at the high schools

Kraig Kelican, Fauquier High School principal:

“At Fauquier High School, we thoroughly covered the vaping policy and discipline consequences at our class assemblies, including a presentation from our SRO at the beginning of the school year and at new student orientation. This included the change in the law, making vaping or possession illegal for those under 21.

“We have increased supervision of restrooms during class change and before and after school. Teachers have been educated regarding vaping devices, odors, vapor, specific student behaviors, etc. through a presentation from administrators and the SRO and SSO.

“Additionally, we have developed a school athletic and co-curricular code of conduct that addresses many behaviors and policies related to participation in activities, including vaping violations and the additional consequences given for vaping violations.

“We continue to monitor and process violators and will continue to do so, including notification to the parents and SRO.”

Sam Cox, Liberty High School principal:

“Vaping is a serious concern nationwide. We know certain students have access to these devices and would be naive to think they don’t use them at or away from school.

“On the first day of school we had our SRO, Master Deputy Chris Meyer, address each class of students about the dangers and consequences of vaping and Juuling.

“We have not seen an increase in usage through disciplinary referrals as of September.

“We are interested in results from the PRIDE survey and what may be revealed in terms of student use and frequency.”

Meaghan Brill, Kettle Run High School principal:

“At the beginning of the school year (during the first full week of school), we met with each class and reviewed our expectations. This dialogue covered vaping. In previous years, we have also set aside a day to educate our staff. We coordinated with our SRO, Cpl. Jeff Tindle, to put the confiscated items “on display” for our staff so they knew what to look for and the most popular types of vapes. This really helped us to curb the behaviors we had previously been seeing. We will likely do this again for our staff this year as we saw a tremendous benefit in raising awareness.

“I also have one student who is working to present his experience with vaping, impacts on one’s health, and being caught at school to all of our ninth-grade physical education students while they are in the health portion of the class. We think that his personal account will resonate with our students. We will continue to monitor trends (new devices, new oils, etc.) and stay current so we know what to look for and how to best educate our staff and students.”

Student-led efforts

Fauquier High guidance counselor Heather Harris said that she took a team of students to a Youth, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Project conference in July of 2018 and they returned with a $250 grant to use toward an anti-vaping project. Harris said, “They bought a video that is shown to the ninth-grade health classes, and they are having flyers made to post in bathroom stalls.”

The students also provided some training to the faculty this fall, Harris added. “A lot of adults don’t know what to look for. The staff found it very helpful to hear from students.”

Harris said that the students shared “hot spots” in the school where vaping happens most often. During class, students blow the vapor into their shirts, she said. “It disappears quickly and doesn’t smell like smoke. It just smells like bubble gum or like someone has just put on hand lotion.”