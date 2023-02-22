A Bealeton teen was arrested over the weekend on weapons and drug charges after he hit a tree and then struck a Fauquier County Sheriff squad car after a high-speed chase in Bealeton.
The teen was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 19, after a Fauquier County sheriff’s deputy clocked his vehicle traveling 85 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone on Catlett Road.
The deputy activated his emergency lights and attempted to catch up with the teen, who proceeded to speed through “multiple intersections,” according to Jeffrey Long, a Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
While trying to negotiate a turn on Marsh Road, also known as U.S. 17, the teen hit a tree and then the deputy’s vehicle, Long said in a news release.
A search of the teen’s vehicle revealed a firearm, ammunition, counterfeit currency, marijuana, scales and packaging material indicative of narcotics distribution, the release said.
The teen was taken into custody and has been charged with felony eluding, felony hit and run, concealing a firearm, concealing a firearm as a juvenile and possession of marijuana, Long said.
