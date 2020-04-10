Dr. Steven von Elten, family practice physician with Piedmont Family Practice, was on vacation when the novel coronavirus pandemic spread to Virginia in early March.
He rushed home. “I spent countless hours reading” to research the virus, he said, although at the time there were few resources for how private medical practices – as opposed to hospitals and health departments – could play a role in mitigating the spread of the virus and the disease it causes.
It occurred to him, von Elten said, that PUC might be the ideal location for drive-thru, curbside COVID-19 testing because of its extended hours. “The beauty of [Piedmont Urgent Care] is that we can do 11 hours a day, 7 days a week,” he said. Additionally, the curbside model was an optimal one, he said. “Doing curbside protects my employees.”
Supplies of basic items – swabs for testing, personal protective equipment for medical staff -- were very limited at the time, he said, but the need remained to expand testing to identify individuals infected with the virus and thus limit its spread as much as possible.
Getting enough swabs was a challenge, but Piedmont was able to secure commitments from three commercial labs – Sunrise Medical Labs, LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics – to give a total of 250 swabs for the curbside testing program. In return, PUC would use those labs for testing. (A Virginia Department of Health lab in Richmond is used as well, but only for patients who fit a stricter set of criteria. The private labs have more leeway in the patients they are able to test.)
As a result of cooperation among the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health, Fauquier Hospital, Fauquier County and Warrenton governments, the PATH Foundation and local physicians – collectively dubbed the Coronavirus Community Task Force -- curbside testing for COVID-19 began on April 6 at Piedmont Urgent Care in Warrenton, a subsidiary of Piedmont Family Practice.
As of Wednesday, April 8, PUC had sent 37 individuals’ samples out for testing. The turnaround for most tests is two to eight days; for individuals meeting the much stricter VDH criteria, the turnaround is one to two days.
von Elten was pleased with the launch of the curbside testing. “The word is out there. This is good. We’re getting screening done.”
“The credit really goes to the Rappahannock-Rapidan VDH epidemiologist April Achter and Regional Medical Director Dr. Wade Kartchner for spearheading this initiative,” von Elten said.
“The screening is intended for symptomatic patients that have been prescreened by their medical provider,” said an April 4 letter by von Elten posted on the Piemont Family Practice website, though he said that individuals who have been unable to consult their primary care physician could be evaluated by a PUC physician to see if they meet the criteria.
Some creative methods were employed to stock enough PPE to make a curbside testing program feasible, said von Elten. The brother-in-law of a Piedmont physician is an engineer in the Central American mining industry; he was able to send 480 N95 masks for healthcare workers.
von Elten happened to be at Harbor Freight Tools in Culpeper one day, where he noticed – and quickly purchased – four protective face shields.
Fauquier County Administrator Paul McCulla suggested the task force look into ordering arm-length protective gloves. “Paul came up with the idea, went online and ordered us 300 gloves. This has been a big team effort,” von Elten said.
It took a couple weeks to iron out the details – “You learn to ride a bike as you’re building the bike,” as he put it - but von Elten said he is confident the model in place currently is a workable one.
Through the collective effort, “now we have enough PPE,” he said. Beyond that, “the community has been awesome in producing cloth masks.”
While healthcare staff use medical-grade masks, von Elten said the cloth masks play a role for the general public in mitigating the spread of the virus.
“The beauty of cloth masks is, if I’m out in public, it decreases the amount of virus droplets I’m putting out there,” he said, adding that wearing a mask in public does not completely mitigate the risk of spreading the virus, but it helps. “It’s not 100%, but it’s something,” he said. Some healthcare workers also wear a cloth mask over their medical-grade masks as an added layer of protection, he said.
He said that the volume of tests being processed by labs, along with the overall strain on the supply chain, limits the number of tests that can be performed in a given amount of time, which is the reason only individuals meeting certain criteria can be tested currently.
“I’d like to screen everybody that I could,” he said.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.