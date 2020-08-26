Since in-person meet-the-teacher gatherings are off the table during the pandemic, language arts teacher Cathleen Beachboard introduced hersel…
Parents who discovered on Aug. 10 that school instruction would be delivered 100% virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic may have found their lives upended – again. The county’s teachers, too, were forced to quickly rethink how to deliver lessons to their students. Fauquier County abandoned its original plan to enlist a hybrid model (some remote and some in-person classes) when it became apparent that the division did not have the workforce to make that happen in 2020.
Students will get some live instruction from their teachers (synchronistic learning); some days they will be given assignments to complete independently (asynchronistic learning).
Classes started Monday, but teachers are easing students into digital learning slowly. Serious instruction is not expected to start until at least next week.
Nicole Goepper, who teaches French at Fauquier High School, said during the school division’s podcast “Now We’re Talking” on Friday that the last month or so has been an extreme emotional roller coaster. “Last Monday,” she said, “I sensed around here that everybody was a little bit crumbling under the stress. It got really real. I found myself in a low, anxious place.”
She said that she stood up in a leadership meeting and talked of positivity, optimism and enthusiasm for the task in front of them.
“As the words came out of my mouth, I felt my whole mindset flip; I felt a cloud being lifted off Fauquier High School. And that’s when ideas began to flow.”
Soon after that experience, she said, she was presented with an opportunity to hold a virtual exchange program with students in France.
It’s one example of how teachers are adapting to the new circumstances. They are relying on training they’ve participated in over the summer and their own creative problem-solving skills. And according to teachers who spoke to the Fauquier Times on the subject, they are relying on one another most of all.
Collaboration has been very valuable, said Carrie Linebaugh. She is a math teacher at Liberty High School and also teaches the Teachers for Tomorrow class. She said that the collaboration that teachers share just by being in the same building is invaluable. “We are being very safe, social distancing, but it’s been so helpful being able to share ideas.”
Brittany Hundley, third-grade teacher at Greenville, agreed, “Having people work together is the only way. It would be hard to collaborate in such a short time if we weren’t all in the same place. Everyone has different opinions and skills.”
As a guest on the podcast, Hundley said, “We are all learning how to do the same thing at the same time. We are being forced to be risk takers and we have to lean on one another. ... Innovation doesn’t happen in isolation.”
In a Zoom call with Limbaugh last week, Hundley said she is excited by all the options. “The tools are endless. And more will pop up as we learn.” But she cautioned, “Just because something is new and exciting, doesn’t mean it’s the best tool for teaching third grade.”
Hundley pointed out that “being on screen so much is new for most of my kids. Some are shy about it. I have to give them other avenues to be able to speak up.” She said that the Google Suite allows for voice to text, for instance, so kids can send her messages rather than speaking up during class.
Amy Fields, instructional coach for the school division, said on the podcast that as a former reading teacher, she knows how important it is to keep young students engaged, “so they want to pay attention and want to learn.” It can be a challenge from a distance. She said teachers learned a lot by teaching summer school.
Jeck said that the summer school program got rave reviews from parents. The difference between what teachers were able to accomplish in the spring and what the fall will look like “is what we did in summer school.”
Allyson Martin, who teaches at Brumfield, said on the podcast that she grew as a teacher while teaching summer school. “I’m now able to help my colleagues; I’m very Google-friendly.” She said she’s been collaborating with educators from other schools as well. “I’m ready to build relationships with my kids and fill my teacher’s heart.”
Bill Davidson, engineering/architecture teacher and ISTEM leader at Kettle Run, said, “When [100% virtual learning] was first announced, we all went into our separate cocoons to try to figure it out. Then we started talking to others. Department lunches became important” for collaborating.
He remembered, “I wanted to try a grid on Google Meet but I didn’t know how to do it. I had a grid with 25 of us on one screen; trying to figure out how to use it.”
He added, “I’ve had people knock on my door,” to ask questions. “We are all learning from each other.”
Davidson said his biggest obstacle is software. “We do pretty high-end stuff in here,” he said, and the computer-aided design program he uses with his students is not cloud-based; he had to find a different solution. “Then about three days ago, I found a web-based program that looks pretty robust. My biggest challenge is learning that new software before I have to teach it to the students.”
He said he’s got a few weeks before he’d be introducing the software to his students. “I’m eager to learn something new.”
He wants his students’ parents to know, “Don’t worry. I got this.”
Lisa Mergen, music teacher at Auburn Middle School, said she has had to learn to think outside the box so that she can have her students sing and play together in the digital format. “It’s presented an opportunity to bring in guest speakers, composers,” she said.
“As the only music teacher in the school, I can feel like an island. But the last couple of weeks, it’s been a continuous collaboration among schools – document sharing, resource sharing. It can be overwhelming, but I’ve never felt like more a part of a team.”
She said she’s had to rethink the process and her philosophy about teaching. “I’m coming out of this a better teacher.”
She enthused, “I’m so excited to get the band back together.”
Hundley admits to feeling overwhelmed sometimes, trying to learn so many new skills so quickly. “This is the most mentally exhausting work I’ve ever done.” She said teachers have been “all hands on deck since March.”
When Hundley’s 5-year-old ran in to interrupt her Zoom call, it was a reminder that teachers are taking on a lot of new information -- while coping with their own pandemic-disrupted lives.
Limbaugh encourages parents to model optimism about virtual learning. “[Students’] feelings about learning are reflective of their parents. If you are excited about this challenge, they will be too. … This is a chance to develop innovative learners, in charge of their own learning. That’s what we want.”
Davidson said he thinks FCPS teachers are ready. “I’m stoked. I don’t think it’s going to be a big problem at all. I think that everyone I’m looking at on screen is on their game.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
