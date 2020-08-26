Since in-person meet-the-teacher gatherings are off the table during the pandemic, language arts teacher Cathleen Beachboard introduced herself to her students via a homemade video. In the missive she appears as a flying superhero, making a smooth landing in front of Taylor Middle School.
She tells students that she’s a Star Wars fan and an Edgar Allan Poe aficionado – and she hates to read. “I have dyslexia,” she explains in the video, “so it’s hard for me. But I do it anyway. Sometimes we have to do things that are hard for you. It makes you a better person.”
In addition to teaching middle school English, Beachboard is mother to seven children, a part-time education consultant and Google-certified educator, so the whole superhero thing may not be a stretch. And she’s working on her second book. (Her first was called “10 Keys to Student Empowerment.”)
Like other Fauquier County teachers facing a fall semester of 100% virtual teaching, Beachboard has been preparing to make the most of the new format. She has extensive experience in teaching remotely but realizes that internet-based teaching can be intimidating – for teachers, students and parents alike.
Beachboard invited parents and students into her virtual classroom last week. Using Google Classroom, she showed attendees how to use the “chat box,” how to schedule an appointment with her and where to find e-books to read; she gave a tour of some of the resources they’ll use to complete their assignments.
To start the meeting, Beachboard took a poll to see how many were feeling excited about virtual learning; it was a way to demonstrate one tool she’ll use to get instant feedback from students.
Beachboard also explained Remind, a texting app for exchanging messages with students -- and parents -- in real time.
“Emoji Desk” allows each student to have a virtual desk where they’ll write essays and complete journal entries. It’s also where their teacher will leave links to educational resources and video feedback on their writing assignments.
How does Beachboard have time to record video responses to every assignment for each child? Actually, she said, it’s faster than typing out her comments. “I turn on the camera while I’m reading and give in-depth feedback that way,” she said.
Beachboard created Emoji Desk herself; when she shared it with other teachers through her Twitter feed (@cathleenbeachbd), she said, “It went viral.”
Recognizing that children learn from one another, Beachboard will be able to set up small groups of students through Google Meet so they can collaborate. “Kids speak kid-talk. They understand each other.” She’ll be able to pop in and out of those meetings to offer suggestions.
And everything is recorded, so if a child wants to review what happened in the “classroom” on a particular day, they can review those recordings.
Parents will get a weekly report with grades, complete with time stamps. “Everything is completely transparent,” said the teacher.
During her meet-the-teacher sessions, Beachboard also introduced a couple of free tools that could be helpful. Immersive Reader, for instance, will read a highlighted passage out loud. It will even help students in their hone language if they are not native English speakers.
An app Beachboard recommended will translate longhand writing to typed text. She explained, “They just take a photo with their phone and it sends the text to their google drive.”
She said, “We don’t want the kids to be in front of a screen all day. They can take a break from the computer and write their assignment out longhand, then put it in the app and upload it later.”
Connectivity
Beachboard understands that even families with solid Wi-Fi will have a problem if too many people are trying to connect to the internet at the same time. She encourages parents to set up a Google Meet with all their children – and anyone who might be working from home -- in different rooms. The test will let them know the limits of their bandwidth. She said that even though she has reliable internet at her house, when the whole family is logged on, her Wi-Fi can’t keep up.
She recommends that students with limited connectivity use a special phone number to call in to class. The slides on the screen take up very little bandwidth, so using the phone for audio is a great solution, she said.
Her kindergartner needs to have audio and video together to stay engaged, but “my senior can handle calling in,” she said.
Beachboard suggested other workarounds for children whose internet service is subpar. Students can download a week’s worth of resources before classes begin each Monday – from a Starbucks or from the parking lot of their school. “When they come to class, they already have what they need,” she said.
Beachboard emphasized that she is such a big fan of virtual learning because she is able to tailor lessons for each child. In one-on-one calls with students every Wednesday, they will set goals for the week. “I want every child to grow according to their abilities. I want to help them be the best version of themselves.”
This individualized approach means that Beachboard needs to know how her kids are doing – academically and emotionally. The first tool the students see when they log in is a “check-in” that asks them how they are feeling and what problems they might be having.
She said, “If a child’s parents are sick and they have to take care of a younger sibling, they are not going to be able to participate in the same way. If they are having internet problems, I need to know that so I can address it.”
Even on days when the students are working independently, said Beachboard, “I’m still the biggest tool they have. When they need my help, I’ll be there. If there is a problem, I can swoop in and save the day.”
