A Taylor Middle School sixth grader went into cardiac arrest Thursday morning, Oct. 27, during physical education class. The student was revived by the quick action of the school’s student resource officer, Master Dep. Sgt. Joy Miller and Fauquier County paramedics who responded. Miller and the paramedics performed CPR until a medical transport helicopter arrived, according to reports from county officials.
“Thanks to the quick actions of the SRO, school staff and other responding units, the prognosis sounds promising for the individual,” said a joint press release from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and the Fauquier County School Division on Thursday afternoon, noting that a school staff member alerted Miller to the emergency.
“Following the incident, school social workers, counselors and therapy dogs were at Taylor for any student or staff member who needed support,” the press release said.
Fauquier County Assistant Fire Chief Michael Gillam called the response “another great example of Fauquier County fire and rescue system in action.” Eight Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management personnel arrived on the scene shortly after the call and took over CPR from Miller until a helicopter arrived, he said. Warrenton-based units M1101, E1101, EMS1101 and AC1101 responded to the call.
James Hartman, the school security officer at nearby Brumfield Elementary School, also responded to the scene and saw Miller and the paramedics in action. “The first responders never gave up, and they deserve credit for saving a young life!” he told the Fauquier Times. “They are the true heroes!”
