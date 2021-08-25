Talented Kettle Run golf team seeks elusive state berth

Is this the year?
New Kettle Run High golf coach Chris Ferrell hopes so.
After five straight years of winning the Northwestern District title and making the region tournament, the Cougars’ golf program feels it’s high time they made states.
“It’s been our nemesis,” says Ferrell, whose program has never done it.
The Cougars lost its No. 3 and 6 players to graduation in Joey Shull and Ashley Gentry, but return No. 1 Ben Gray and No. 2 Colin Doyle, both seniors. Also back are sophomore Evan Gentry and junior Hayes Talomie, who play No. 3 and No. 4, respectively,
Throw in talented freshman Jack Wargo, who has also played in the No. 4 slot, and sophomores Brian Slaughter and Nick Adkins, who have rotated at No. 6, and you can see why the Cougars think this could be their year.
“This is the deepest team we’ve had in a long time,” said Ferrell, who feels a state berth is attainable. “We are very good this year. We just have to make sure we keep striving to get better. The sky’s the limit, but we can’t feed that into them too early. With all the hype and everything, they need to keep their heads on straight.”
Kettle Run set a school record of 298 in rolling to victory in the opening district meet on Aug. 2, then finished a solid fourth at the 29-team Curly Licklider tournament in Winchester on Aug. 4. After winning another district tournament on Aug. 9, they’ve all but clinched the regular season title and a region berth.
The district tournament is Sept. 27 at Blue Ridge Shadows in Front Royal, giving Ferrell plenty of time to keep assessing his team’s chances.
A former top Kettle Run golfer, Ferrell graduated in 2011 and is working in sales and investment for Ross Real Estate. He played under former coach Dale Edwards, then served as assistant coach under Edwards for four years before the two switched jobs after last season.
“It fits my personality. I like teaching the game,” said Ferrell, who played golf at Shepherd University and graduated in 2015.
Kettle Run’s undisputed No. 1 is Gray, who shot two-under par 69 at the first meet. “Ben is our superstar if that’s what you want to call him. He’s our best player and (fellow senior) Colin is a solid No. 2,” said Ferrell, noting Doyle has shot 71 this year.
The new coach knows at least three or four low scores will be needed to earn one of the two precious Class 4 state berths against schools like Loudoun County, Loudoun Valley and Tuscarora.
“We’re looking at Evan, Jack, Hayes or Brian. Any of them can bust into that next realm,” Ferrell said of Gentry, Wargo, Talomie and Slaughter.
The region tournament is Oct. 4 at a site to be determined. The Class 4 state championship is Oct. 12 at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon.
