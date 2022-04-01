Family nurse practitioner Taffee Cadeau hosted a grand opening celebration of her health and wellness practice, Amore Care Health, on March 11. The practice opened on Jan. 30 and offers primary care health services to residents.
The Main Street location attracted Cadeau for its easy access. “I like the close-knit community of Remington. The charming Main Street location is ideal to offer a boutique primary care experience for people,” she said.
Cadeau sees any patients older than 18 months, but said, “As my career advances, however, I have gravitated toward caring for geriatric patients.”
To meet the needs of homebound geriatric patients, she also offers house calls; the pool of patients she’ll be able to visit personally will be limited to 75 patients.
Community members struggling with anxiety, depression, or those who need an evaluation can make the clinic their first stop. Cadeau can also give medical Cannibis certification and treatment for opioid addiction disorders.
She also offers a telehealth service. “This is a convenient service for caregivers to reach me, rather than trying to bring a geriatric patient in,” she said. “We also offer services for walk-in acute issues or primary care.”
Cadeau has nearly 12 years of experience caring for patients. In the state of Virginia, a nurse practitioner may operate his or her own practice with a minimum of five years of experience.
Originally from St. Kitts/Nevis, Cadeau received her green card and moved to New York to advance her education. There she earned her bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York, Binghamton and in 2010, earned her master’s degree with a concentration in family nursing and rural health in 2010.
She relocated to Manassas in 2011 and worked in retail clinics, urgent care, long-term care and military treatment facilities before opening her first practice in southern Fauquier.
Cadeau said she had wanted to pursue medicine since childhood. What she likes most about her job is her ability to provide healthcare to people in need. “I can help people feel better and become healthier, which enables them to take care of their own families,” said Cadeau.
She explained, “Nurse practitioners can meet the primary care needs of patients for the general population. For more complex care, we work in conjunction with physicians or specialists,” she said. Physicians and nurse practitioners follow the same treatment guidelines. Amore Care Health and Wellness accepts Aetna and United Healthcare insurance plans.
When not working, Cadeau enjoys spending time with her 16-year-old daughter, Aamorie, as she determines her own career path. “She has told me she wants to pursue healthcare administration and address social justice issues,” said Cadeau.
At home, Cadeau can be found spending time in her garden. She collects hostas and hydrangeas. Whether patient or plant, she said she simply enjoys watching things grow healthy.
