SWIMMING PREVIEW: WHO’S UP FOR A POOL PARTY?

KETTLE RUN COUGARS
Both the Cougars’ boys and girls were fast last year and they’ll be fast again.
Kettle Run’s boys placed second and the girls took third in last year’s Region 4C meet, and first-year head coach Alex Ciopyk has a plethora of talent returning.
Distance specialist Andrew Brown and freestyler Lillian Von Herbulis are back after making states last year as freshmen. Junior butterflier Megan Fallin and sophomore breaststroker Allegra Craft are also state-qualifiers from last season, as is senior backstroker Emma Craddock.
“I am looking for those swimmers to improve upon their races and just continue to improve their times,” Ciopyk said.
At a Dec. 18 meet in Warrenton, the quartet of Craddock, Craft, Fallin, and Van Herbulis earned a state-qualifying time in the girls 200-yard medley relay. And senior backstroker Marco Mirrione earned a regional time in the 100-yard backstroke.
That was one of two Kettle Run girls relay teams to punch a ticket to states that day, as did individuals Von Herbulis (100-yard freestyle), freshman Jackson Tishler (100-yard butterfly), and junior Andrew Hendrickson, who made state cuts in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke.
Joining all that experience is a crop of new Cougar swimmers just getting their feet wet.
“I had a swimmer who was unable to start off the blocks at the beginning of the season,” Ciopyk said. “Before we took a short break for Thanksgiving we worked on her dives, and now starting off the blocks is one of her favorite things to do. Small moments like that are pivotal to building success on this team.”
LIBERTY EAGLES
Head coach Stacy Laine has 29 swimmers across her boys and girls teams this season, with 19 new to swimming.
“Our team is made up of a bunch of hard-working kids who choose to wake up early and swim before school every day,” said Laine, in her third season as the Eagles’ head swim coach. “Most have never been on a swim team before and are learning to swim and race at the same time.
“It’s an honor to watch them progress,” she added, emphasizing “honor.”
Liberty also has 10 returners, including several standouts who made regionals a year ago. Backstroker William Frederick is back as a senior, while juniors Jonathan Cannon and Thanu Kraiwan, a freestyler, help Frederick lead the boys’ side.
Liberty’s girls are led by Natalie Cady and Bryar Laine, both sophomores.
FAUQUIER FALCONS
Like the Eagles, the Falcons are full of baby birds.
Second-year head coach Patricia Davis has 31 swimmers on her roster, and 17 of them are new to the sport.
In three meets so far, Fauquier’s girls have two team wins, both over John Handley. The Falcon boys have both defeated and tied Handley, and own a victory over rival Kettle Run.
“Obviously most coaches for a varsity team would choose experience and skill over introducing the sport from scratch, but this year my goal was to introduce swimming to as many people as possible,” Davis said.
There’s plenty of room for growth, the coach pointed out. Freshmen and sophomores comprise more than half the roster.
“I’m anticipating a pretty strong team in the next couple years,” said Davis.
The Fauquier boys are led by backstroker Tristan Boyd and distance freestyler Mason Worst, both of whom made regionals last year. Davis is also looking for good results from sophomores Andrew Homenick and Sam Boulter and freshmen Alek Moore and Daniel Esparza.
On the girls side, team captain Lana Barkovic is a key returnee and Davis is pleased with junior newcomer Ayla Wilcox, sophomore Dani Clark and freshmen Nina Woodside, McKenzie Boyd and Reagan Skillman.
With so many new swimmers, Davis finds herself doing plenty of teaching.
“My goal is to minimize or eliminate any disqualifications, while simultaneously having swimmers focus on beating their personal bests,” she said. “If the athletes don’t get disqualified, they’re contributing to the team’s overall points!”
