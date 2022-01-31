SWIMMING: Kettle Run tops Fauquier, Liberty in tuneup before districts

It was a strong showing for the Kettle Run swim teams Jan. 21 as the Cougars’ boys and girls both defeated Liberty and Fauquier in double-dual action at the Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility (WARF).
Though swimmers from all three schools competed in the same heats, scores were broken out in “double-dual” fashion to pit each team separately versus the other two.
With nine first-place finishes for Kettle Run’s boys and eight firsts for the Cougar girls, the kids from Nokesville dominated the results sheet.
The event marked the regular-season finale, as the Cougars, Falcons, and Eagles gear up for the Northwestern District meet Feb. 4 back at the WARF.
The meet was pushed back from Jan. 29 due to last week's snow, which prevented Winchester and Frederick County schools from traveling by bus.
Kettle Run
Cougars head coach Alex Ciopyk was pleased, but not surprised, at the meet’s outcome.
“A lot of the swimmers have been working really hard to get to where they are and it shows,” he said.
Despite missing three days of practice due to illness, Jackson Tishler earned a spot in the Class 4 state meet with his 2:02.51 in the 200 individual medley. The freshman then made the Region B cut with a 5:01.42 in the 500 freestyle, more than 15 seconds ahead of sophomore teammate Andrew Brown.
Junior Andrew Hendrickson made regionals in both the 100 breaststroke, finishing first with 1:04.1, and the 200 individual medley, placing second behind Tishler with 2:04.88.
Hendrickson and Tishler both contributed to Kettle Run’s relay victories in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle.
“Great swimmer who consistently shows up,” Ciopyk said of Hendrickson.
On the girls side, junior Gemma Flook came back from injury to lead the Cougars in the 200 medley relay, which they won by more than 16 seconds over Fauquier.
Lillian Von Herbulis won the 100 and 200 freestyle races and was on two winning relays. Allegra Craft also won two races, taking the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, and was on two winning relays.
Ciopyk complimented seniors Sam Hopkins, Rich Cruger, Rory Monahan, Emma Craddock, Alexis Jerde, Leah McEvoy, and Marco Mirrione for “putting forth an excellent season.”
The season continues in the district meet, which Kettle Run’s first-year coach said “is going to be our starting point for the championship level of competition.”
“I will be excited just with swimmers going out there and giving it their all,” Ciopyk said.
Fauquier
It was a night of personal bests for Fauquier, as 10 Falcons dropped time in 12 events.
“We had a few swimmers try new events for the first time and did very well,” head coach Patricia Davis said.
Freshman Reagan Skillman bettered her previous time in the 100 freestyle by eight seconds and lowered her 100 backstroke mark by three seconds.
Sophomore Jordan Buyna cut her 100 freestyle by 13 seconds, while senior Patrick Hanover sliced four seconds off his 100 breaststroke and 0.21 seconds off his 100 freestyle.
Senior Mason Worst earned a state berth with 22.74 in the 50 freestyle, then made regionals with 55.77 in the 100 butterfly, setting a personal best by one second. Worst already owned a state time in the 100 freestyle.
Junior Graham Savage, sophomores Jennifer Gutierrez, Tatum Walker, and Katherine Ridley, along with freshmen Nina Woodside and Meredith Rickabaugh-DeVolder all set personal records.
Savage and Worst teamed with seniors Ethan Homenik and Tristan Boyd to earn a regional berth in the 400 freestyle relay, racing to 3:40.2 to place second behind Kettle Run.
The coach said she hopes that Woodside, Savage, Boyd, sophomore Lana Barkovic, and freshman McKensie Boyd place in the top four of their district events to move on to regionals.
“They all have a very good chance!” she said.
Liberty
Sophomore Bryar Laine was the Eagles’ star of the night, as she won the 500 freestyle with a region-cut time of 5:49.48, nearly 10 seconds ahead of runner-up Woodside of Fauquier.
Laine also raced to a second-place finish in the 200 individual medley with a 2:29.5.
On the boys side, senior William Frederick took second in the 50 freestyle with a 23.93, missing the regional cut by less than half a second.
“We are excited for more time improvements,” said head coach Stacy Laine, “and hoping for a few more region cuts!”
