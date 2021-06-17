Sweet incentive offered at COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Carousel Frozen Treats will be providing an added incentive to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Fauquier County’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, June 26. The clinic, located at 143 West Lee Highway, will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All those vaccinated at the clinic will receive a free ice cream cone on-site from the Warrenton ice cream shop.
Walk-ins are welcome, but to ensure enough vaccines will be available, pre-registration is recommended. Call 540-422-0111 or email covid.registration@fauquiercounty.gov. The call center can register individuals or answer questions about the vaccine or the vaccination process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.